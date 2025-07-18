Early reviews of I Know What You Did Last Summer are in, and critics — meaning NYLON editors who went to a screening — are giving two very enthusiastic thumbs up for Gabbriette’s beyond-expectations acting. The model and It girl plays murder podcaster Tyler, who slays her scenes in a “bloody ‘90s lip,” as she tells NYLON. “I made a Pinterest board for [director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] and [makeup artist] Caroline Olweny,” she says, “and there was a lot of ‘90s Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny with her short blonde hair.”

Armed with those references, Gabbriette worked with Olweny to create a red lip that felt true to her character — “a bit grungier, kind of lived-in” — and but not too much of a departure from her usual concealer-y nudes. The result? A slightly overdrawn, healed-wound rust (way cooler than it sounds) achieved with a quartet of MAC products, the breakdown for which can be found exclusively below.

The step-by-step, demonstrated by Gabbriette on video below, starts with MAC’s Lipglazer, which she extends outside her natural lip line, then blends. “I always over-line, especially for the camera,” she says. “I was like, ‘Make them look huge!’” Next come two shades of “the perfect ‘90s grunge” lipsticks layered one over the other, then another once-over with the liner, which is so glossy you can “just smush it in.” More blending, then MAC’s Squirt Plump in Simulation, dabbed on with fingers.

A killer lip combo for a summer slasher (or just cutting up the dance floor). Shop Gabbriette’s full look here, and catch IKWYDLS in theaters July 18.