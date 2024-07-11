There’s no underestimating the power and influence of Gabbriette’s idiosyncratic makeup look. The skinny brows, hollowed-out cheeks, darkened under-eyes, and can’t-miss pout have sometimes been collectively dubbed “succubus chic” — though the spooky name hasn’t stopped TikTok from flooding the comments sections of her recipe videos with questions about exactly how she achieves her look.

For years, she’s generously responded with tutorials that have often name-dropped a rotating assortment of products. But now, the model and It girl has partnered with MAC Cosmetics to launch a limited-edition, all-in-one lip combo. The kit includes a full-size lip pencil in Stone, a Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in $ellout, and a Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Simulation — all for a grand total of $52.

The newly engaged and official member of Charli XCX’s informal Brat posse teased the forthcoming collaboration on her Instagram story earlier this week, and on July 10, she was pictured in Matt Weinberg’s new photo exhibit about New York nightlife applying the very shade of nude-y pink MAC lipstick from her collab bundle. So consider this partnership as more than just a shortcut for getting the look, and think of it as a potential slice of It-girl history.