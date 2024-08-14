Natalia Bryant On Senioritis, Poor Things & Her New PINK Campaign

If you can remember your senior year of college, you might recall the bittersweet feeling of leaving school behind for the adult world — or just crushing anxiety. But for Natalia Bryant, her final year at the University of Southern California is all about embracing all the “lasts”: last first day, last game day, last 9 a.m. seminar. And while the model and film student has enough going on outside of school to keep her fall semester packed, over the summer, she starred in Victoria Secret’s PINK “Back To Campus” campaign, out now.

Leaning full force into the preppy resurgence taking over both TikTok and the Paris runways, the massive collection doesn’t skimp on comfy clothes for late-night studying, plus rugby-inspired skirts, cable-knit sweaters with Pink University logos, and bodysuits and camis in on-trend fall colors like forest green and chocolate brown. In between prepping for her courses and squeezing in one more beach vacation, Bryant spoke with NYLON about her core college memories, her energetic PINK shoot, and what’s in store for fall 2024.

Zoey Grossman

What are your memories of back-to-school season as a kid?

I loved school when I was a kid. I still love school, but when I was younger, I loved planning things. As soon as school would end, I would start thinking, “What's my new backpack going to be for the next year? What binder and folder colors do I want?” My friends and I loved picking out our pencil pouches and backpacks, because they’re going to stick with you for the whole year.

What's the vibe going to be for your senior year?

I'm still figuring it out, which is so unlike me. I normally would have already figured everything out, but I feel like because it’s senior year, I’m not going to be as meticulous. I'm just going to let it happen and be more relaxed about it.

Do you get dressed up for class, or do you just roll out of bed and go to your 8 a.m. in sweats?

Over the years, I've been trying to figure out how to build a capsule wardrobe. I have a lot of basics. I love denim because I feel like I could wear any T-shirt and make it more fun with denim. I normally roll out of bed, take a shower, and make sure that even if I have a 9 a.m., I'm fresh for the day. I feel like how you start off your day sets the tone for the rest of the day, so I'm adamant about putting on the outfit you want to end your day with.

How was the experience shooting your PINK campaign? What pieces from the collection are you eyeing?

I loved shooting with the PINK team. I'm so lucky that I got to work with Zoey Grossman, who's an amazing photographer. This was my second time working with her, and she just brings the most energy to set. What drew me to the collection is that it's fresh. It gives that same feeling of getting excited to go back to school that I remember as a kid. I love their new stretch bodysuits, and the cable-knit cardigan is so comfortable to wear. You can dress it up or dress it down, however you're feeling.

Zoey Grossman

What's one of your core college memories?

I’d have to say any USC game day. I can't pick out a specific game day, but if I look back and think of game days in general, it makes me so excited to go back to school. It's a time when you're with all your friends, and you're supporting your school and the football team. The marching band starts going at the crack of dawn. Also, I love seeing what everybody wears on game days, too. We all end up wearing the same colors, but how people dress it up is so different.

As a film major, have you seen any movies recently that stood out to you?

I really liked Poor Things. I felt like I was taken into a whole new world. I love the production design. It was just so creative, and I was in awe of the concept and the whole story. At the beginning of the movie, everything's black and white, because as a newborn baby, that's the only colors they see. Then as she grows up, she starts seeing things in color, which is a small detail, but it adds to the world-building.

What are some must-haves in your bag?

I live off-campus, so whenever I go to campus, I make sure I have everything for the day, which obviously includes my laptop. Living in L.A., you have to be ready to layer, because in the morning, it's pretty chilly, and then by the afternoon, it's blazing hot. I always make sure I have a sweatshirt, light cardigan, or a jacket with me.

What else are you looking forward to in your senior year?

I'm focused on graduating and getting through my senior year. I did a junior thesis film last year, and right now, we're in pre-production for our senior thesis film. This one has a bigger cast and crew, and it's like your last hurrah with the other students in your program. We've been together for the past four years, so this time we all have an understanding of how everybody works.

It’s been a Brat summer, but what kind of fall do you want to have?

We’re doing a Gossip Girl fall, because the PINK collection is definitely giving a Gossip Girl vibe.