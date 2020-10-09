As the temps start to drop, we're back to wearing our favorite sweats again and now we have Ganni's new "Software" line, which launched globally on Friday, to add to our cozy rotation. The Copenhagen-based brand is tapping into the loungewear boom, just in time for the cold-weather season.

What makes Ganni's collection different is that it's made from entirely recycled fabrics. Staying true to the fashion label's dedication to a more sustainable and traceable supply chain, Software's sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and T-shirts are made from EcoLife®. The certified recycled blend is made from post-consumer recycled polyester (think old plastic bottles) and pre-consumer recycled cotton, which are actually end-of-line scraps from manufacturing that usually end up becoming waste.

Software's fall collection will include 11 styles across two drops, ranging in price from $85 for tees, $165 for sweatpants and sweatpants, and $185 for hoodies. The first drop will come in classic colors, like black, gray, and off-white, but expect more colorways (hazel, lilac) as the collection expands. Choose your favorites wisely, because you'll probably end up getting more than one piece from this line.

See more campaign imagery for Ganni's Software line, below, and mark your calendars for October 14 when the first drop is available in the U.S. on Ganni.com.

Courtesy of Ganni

Courtesy of Ganni