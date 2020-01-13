14 Sweatsuits That You'll Never Want To Take Off

When it comes to our everyday wardrobe, wearing matching sweatsuits while lounging or working from home has become the new normal for most of us. Not only are they practical, but they're an easy, one-and-done outfit that ranges in all sorts of colors, fabrics, and designs. The stylish set is designed for just about everyone.

These days, plenty of brands and retailers are offering their own take on the trusty sweatsuit, whether it's revamped in a comfy-chic silhouette, a vibrant color, or an eye-catching print. One trend that's emerging in the sweatsuits space is tie-dye. This popular motif has modernized the design of traditional sweats, while bold hues are also favored over a timeless gray, navy, or all-black pair of sweats.

I'll forever be satisfied with rocking sweats, and once you've tried on, say, an Entireworld sweatshirt and sweatpants, or a super soft and worn-in sweatsuit from Chicago-based Little High Little Low, you'll be convinced that it's the only outfit you'll want to wear at home (and eventually, in public), too.

Plus, with the warm summer months soon approaching, I'm planning to pair my hoodies with shorts, crew-cut sport socks, sneakers, or easy-to-slip-on slides, as well as team my sweatpants with a tank or crop top. And if you think that sweatsuits are only limited to casual ensembles, think again. They can easily be dressed up with loafers, ankle boots, or even a pair of strappy heels. (Add a tailored coat or oversized blazer for an extra polished look.)

If you haven't added a sweatsuit to your wardrobe yet, what are you waiting for? Below, we picked some of our favorites to shop right now.