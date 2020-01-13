Ryan Gale

Fashion

14 Sweatsuits That You'll Never Want To Take Off

When it comes to our everyday wardrobe, wearing matching sweatsuits while lounging or working from home has become the new normal for most of us. Not only are they practical, but they're an easy, one-and-done outfit that ranges in all sorts of colors, fabrics, and designs. The stylish set is designed for just about everyone.

These days, plenty of brands and retailers are offering their own take on the trusty sweatsuit, whether it's revamped in a comfy-chic silhouette, a vibrant color, or an eye-catching print. One trend that's emerging in the sweatsuits space is tie-dye. This popular motif has modernized the design of traditional sweats, while bold hues are also favored over a timeless gray, navy, or all-black pair of sweats.

I'll forever be satisfied with rocking sweats, and once you've tried on, say, an Entireworld sweatshirt and sweatpants, or a super soft and worn-in sweatsuit from Chicago-based Little High Little Low, you'll be convinced that it's the only outfit you'll want to wear at home (and eventually, in public), too.

Plus, with the warm summer months soon approaching, I'm planning to pair my hoodies with shorts, crew-cut sport socks, sneakers, or easy-to-slip-on slides, as well as team my sweatpants with a tank or crop top. And if you think that sweatsuits are only limited to casual ensembles, think again. They can easily be dressed up with loafers, ankle boots, or even a pair of strappy heels. (Add a tailored coat or oversized blazer for an extra polished look.)

If you haven't added a sweatsuit to your wardrobe yet, what are you waiting for? Below, we picked some of our favorites to shop right now.

Love Crew
Little High, Little Low
Crops
Little High, Little Low

Little High, Little Low prides itself on creating apparel that's inspired by the perfect vintage rock 'n' roll tee, and the slouchy sweatshirt and cropped sweats capture that effortless, cozy feeling.

Nimbus Cotton Cropped Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

Nimbus Cotton Sweatpants
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has created a cult following for its activewear, so chances are the brand's cozy basics are just as good. I love the bright blue color of this hoodie and sweatpants set.

Grey New Balance Edition Logo Sweatshirt
Aries
Grey New Balance Edition Logo Lounge Pants
Aries

You can't go wrong with a gray sweatsuit, and the bold logos from New Balance and Aries add some flair to the classic look.

Cozy Fleece Sweater
Vince

Cozy Fleece Track Pants
Vince

There's truly nothing cozier than a pair of soft fleece pants. And Vine paired their version with a matching half-zip sweater, which we'll likely wear outside of the house, too.

Cropped Sweatshirt
Simply Be
Jogging Bottom
Simply Be

Not all sweatsuits need to be in a solid color. This subtle take on leopard print proves that you can wear the trendy motif from head to toe.

Black Flag Logo Hoodie
Sporty & Rich
Black Flag Logo Lounge Pants
Sporty & Rich

Sporty & Rich always has a thoughtful approach towards its quality basics, and this hoodie-and-sweatpants set is one of the many stylish results.

Lou Hoodie
Lacausa
Ollie Sweatpants
Lacausa

Made in downtown Los Angeles, these cozy fleece pieces are washed down for an extra soft feel. I can't resist this buttery yellow hue, too.

Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatshirt
Lou & Grey
Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants
Lou & Grey

Lou & Grey created its own signature fabric to make its softest, coziest, and most coveted apparel, so it's no surprise that this plush set is such a hit.

ALD Logo Hoodie
Aimé Leon Dore
ALD Logo Short
Aimé Leon Dore

This classic short sweatsuit from Aimé Leon Dore is my favorite to wear at home right now. It's 100% cotton, which means it's very cozy.

The Airbrushed Sweatshirt
The Marc Jacobs
The Airbrushed Gym Pant
The Marc Jacobs

This colorful sweatsuit from The Marc Jacobs has a retro feel to it with its airbrush design. It reminds me of something my mom would've worn in the '80s and for that reason, I adore it.

Bell Sleeve Cropped Hoody
Pyer Moss
College Slouch Sweatpant
Pyer Moss

I'm so in love with the dramatic bell sleeves on this sweatsuit. The subtle logo printed above the knee is very different, too.

Authentic Camaria Tie Dye Hoodie
Kappa
Authentic Camda Tie Die Sweatpants
Kappa

This Kappa tie-dye sweatsuit is fantastic for lounging or running errands. Its bright citrusy color is also amazing.

VB Cropped Sweatshirt
Reebok
VB Fashion Pants
Reebok

These Victoria Beckham x Reebok sweatpants don't look like sweats at all, but they're actually made from cotton and given a cool utility look. The wide-leg silhouette would go so well with a cropped sweatshirt.

No Problemo Tie-Dye Sweatshirt
Aries
No Problemo Tie-Dye Track Pants
Aries

You've probably seen these tie-dye sweats all over your Instagram feed, and for good reason. "No Problemo" is the type of motivation I need right now.