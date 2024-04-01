Bobbi Brown's New Waterproof Eyeliner Sticks Can Take Anything You Throw At Them

The latest launches from Bobbi Brown are their new Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Sticks. Meant to be the next evolution of the brand’s beloved Long-Wear Smudge Proof Gel Eyeliner, the sticks promise to deliver the same rub-proof, waterproof, 24-hour staying power of the original potted gel liner, with additional versatility to create different eyeliner looks ranging from precise to smoky.

In a world with many fresh-faced, “clean girl” beauty devotees who wear little more than bronzer on their eyelids and mascara as eye makeup, I have always been committed to the eyeliner life. This means, I am particularly qualified to identify a good, long-lasting eyeliner when I see it — and I’m definitely going to need one heading into a sweaty spring and summer, packed with barbecues, festivals, and weddings. Leading up to the April 1 launch of the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Sticks, I had a chance to play with the products and see how they really wear. Here are my honest thoughts.

Fast Facts:

Brand: Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown What’s the product? Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Sticks

Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Sticks Price : $34

: $34 Shades: 5 shades, including Panther (black), Rich Chocolate (brown), Fog (gray), Aubergine (dark purple), and Jungle (olive green)

5 shades, including Panther (black), Rich Chocolate (brown), Fog (gray), Aubergine (dark purple), and Jungle (olive green) Where can you buy? bobbibrowncosmetics.com

The Product:

How To Use:

One of the best things about the new eyeliners is their versatility. They can be used as a standard gel eye pencil (although I would suggest the help of an angled eyeliner brush for drawing any super sleek lines.) But I liked using them the best for a soft, smoky eyeliner look — an effect that was easily created by using my finger, or a smudge brush to blend out the lines.

Impressions:

Applying these eyeliners requires a little forethought, because you only have about 30 seconds of playtime before they set in place — but that’s a good thing. Once I had my strategy down and chose the right size smudge brush for creating the intentional, but soft liner look I like, eyeliner became one of the fastest parts of my makeup routine. I’ve worn the liners for upwards of 16 hours straight and have not had the problem of discovering smudging and spreading eyeliner after hours without looking in a mirror.

The current range of colors are all shades I like to call “off-black” — they all look effectively eye-defining and read as black or brown from a normal standing distance. But I liked having the options especially Aubergine and Fog as a substitute for black (Panther), when I wanted to create a less intense look, without it becoming a bright eyeliner moment.

Attempting to do a liquid liner wing moments before you run out the door is always a recipe for lateness and bad eyeliner (I know from experience), but the Cream Eyeliner Sticks are much more forgiving and still deliver a cool look. I have even used the Rich Chocolate shade in the back of a moving Uber for a successful wing, without making a mess or poking my eye out.

Worth it?

The Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Sticks, are an eyeshadow-eyeliner hybrid so there are not so many directly comparable products. The most similar are probably the Nudestix Magnetic Eye Colors which cost $27 and also tout 24-hour wear.

But, as a cousin to the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Smudge Proof Gel Eyeliner (which costs $36,) I definitely prefer the stick format. This comes with way smaller risk of me screwing the lid back on the pot incorrectly and accidentally drying out the liner overnight. (A true story from 2009.)

Final Verdict:

I love these eyeliners and I know that they’re coming with me in my makeup bag to a wedding next weekend. (We can’t be out here tearing up and ruining our eye makeup in public!) I can’t say I’m ditching my liquid eyeliner as an option for that really crisp look, but for anything a bit smudgier, these are my new absolute go-to. If I have one request, it’s that I would like some more fun colors to play with for summer. Maybe a cobalt blue, perhaps?