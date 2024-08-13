Julia Fox Turns Gap Into ‘40s Couture

Leave it to Julia Fox to transform Gap poplin into a Dior New Look-esque moment straight out of Funny Face.

On Aug. 12, the Charli XCX muse and OMG Fashun host staged her own editorial photo shoot outside a New York City brownstone wearing a now-sold-out Gap by Zac Posen shirtdress that appears to be the same one Anne Hathaway chose for a Bulgari event in May. But while Hathaway styled hers with a white corset underneath, Fox went in a different direction by skipping every other button for an artfully bunched-up, asymmetrical effect — and a shorter hemline with a risqué thigh-high (or higher) slit. Fox further leaned into the 1940s French vibe by accessorizing with a tilted chapeau in Brat green over a white Amelia Earhart-ish scarf, elbow-length gloves, white Dsquared2 pumps, and a gourd-shaped clear Sarawong bag in which two Benjamins and a lipstick can be clearly seen. (All you need, really, when you’re everywhere.)

For beauty, Fox once again referenced herself and the aesthetic she helped create by going for tonal green eyeshadow contrasted with some draped blush.

Spectacular — and clearly the work of someone who knows her fashion and film history who’s simultaneously supporting her friend and emerging talent (phew).