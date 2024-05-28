Anne Hathaway’s News-Making White Gap Dress Is Now Available To Buy

While the sundress discourse has us arguing about who skimpy frocks are really for, Anne Hathaway recently wore a red-carpet look you’ll want to make all your own. And now you can, as the Idea of You star’s news-making white cotton Gap dress is now available to preorder.

Designed by creative director Zac Posen, the 100% cotton Poplin White Shirtdress, as it’s officially called, goes for $158 and comes in sizes 00 to 16. While you can only cop it online (and wait for it to ship in July), the rest of the brand’s white summer classics collection will be available to shop starting tomorrow.

On the actress, the dress was unbuttoned to reveal a white corset (not included) and create an asymmetrical neckline. It was also opened from the hip down to create a dramatic slit. By “adding feminine touches with darting at the waist,” Posen says in a press release, “we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.” Hathaway’s stylist Erin Walsh further explained on Instagram that the look is about “deconstructed elegance,” adding that “it’s a little risky to rock a white shirtdress at a gala. But somehow it was utter perfection.” Walsh completed the look with white So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin (and boatloads of Bulgari jewels).

Posen’s other recent red-carpet offerings have been nothing short of spectacular. In May, he designed an all-denim masterpiece for Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Met Gala debut that featured a dramatic train and period neckline that was more than worthy of the Chopard jewelry it was paired with.