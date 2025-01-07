These days, there’s one thing every true It girl needs: a signature Erewhon drink. From Kendall Jenner’s peaches and cream smoothie to Sofia Richie’s sweet cherry version, you just haven’t truly made it as a trendsetter until you’ve got all of LA lining up to try your $23 concoction. And now, it’s Lisa’s turn: The BLACKPINK breakout is kicking off 2025 with her very own Erewhon collab, and it’s just in time for the Thai vacation she’ll be taking all of us on in the new season of The White Lotus.

The new bev is called Lisa’s Thai Up The World Iced Tea, a Thai iced tea with some flavorful twists. The ingredients include Just Iced Tea Original Black Tea, Clover Sonoma Organic Heavy Cream, organic maple, vanilla, and ARMRA Colostrum. That final ingredient might have given you pause: If you didn’t know, colostrum is a nutrient-packed form of milk produced by cows immediately after giving birth and is said to aid immunity, gut health, metabolism, and skin radiance, among other benefits.

The Thai Up The World Iced Tea will only be available at Erewhon until Feb. 7, and it’s going to be the perfect treat to enjoy while tuning into the third season of The White Lotus. Lisa will star in the Thailand-set season, playing a resort employee named Mook. The ensemble cast will also include Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Patrick Schwartzenegger, among others. It will premiere Feb. 16 on HBO.