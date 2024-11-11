Lisa’s new project is far from the arena stages she’s used to. The BLACKPINK rapper is breaking into the acting world, and her first role already sounds so stressful. A new teaser for The White Lotus Season 3 reveals Lisa is playing the resort manager Mook in the upcoming Thailand-based season.

Max unveiled a quick peek at Season 3 on Nov. 10, releasing a montage of all the shows returning in 2025. This is the first look fans have gotten of The White Lotus’ long-awaited return, but it was a very brief one. The clip quickly showed a portion of the new cast arriving in Thailand as Lisa’s character greeted them: “Welcome to Thailand, ka.” A name tag confirms Lisa’s resort employee character is named Mook.

If Mook is the manager of this branch of the White Lotus, it probably means she’s in for a lot of intense moments. In the first two seasons, the resort managers have always been the characters with the most stressful storylines.

Lisa’s casting was first announced at the beginning of 2024, along with confirmation she’d be credited under her given name Lalisa Manobal. She joined an extremely buzzy cast of superstars who are helming this season, including Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, and many more. Natasha Rothwell will also be reprising her Season 1 role as Belinda Lindsey, a spa worker at the Hawaiian White Lotus branch. Although the new teaser seems to suggest she’ll be experiencing the resort as a guest, not a worker, this time.

The White Lotus marks Lisa’s first acting role, for which she received an Instagram-famous souvenir tee she confirmed to NYLON was a cast gift. Interestingly enough, it’s also the second time a BLACKPINK star has joined a high-profile HBO series recently. Last summer, Lisa’s bandmate Jennie made waves as a scheming pop star on The Idol.

Season 3 of The White Lotus will open for business some time in 2025.