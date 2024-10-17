Laufey Takes NYLON On Set For Her Ethereal Catbird Collection Shoot — EXCLUSIVE

Laufey knows a thing or two about celestial powers. The cover of her Grammy-winning album Bewitched features her in star earrings, and the album includes songs such as “Misty” and “Haunted” that encroach on the sublime, with her signature jazz croon taking listeners to another planet. She’s also a budding style star: When she’s not busy joining an impromptu jam session on the streets of New York, Laufey is making a coquette, lace-trimmed name for herself in fashion, aligning herself with brands like Chanel and Rodarte. Now, for the first time, she’s taking her bow-covered, star-ridden aesthetic to jewelry with a collection designed in collaboration with Catbird, the go-to purveyor of dainty jewels for Brooklynites and It Girls alike.

Her turn as co-designer at Catbird resulted in a collection that sees timeless charms and dainty rings turned into auspicious, cutesy pieces, like the star ring and moon bunny charm, the latter of which winks at her birth year. (She was born in 1999, the year of the rabbit.) As a modern jazz artist and accomplished cellist, she nodded to the F-holes on her beloved instrument with an engraved charm, and as she’s never one to be seen without at least one bow on her at all times, the bow charm is the staple of the collection.

The pieces are easy to imagine sliding onto your already heavy charm necklace and stacks of rings, with an ethereal energy that only the soft-spoken and queen of charm Laufey could pull off. She exclusively tells NYLON about the campaign coming to life, including some pictures from the shoot: “I’m excited to share with you a special collaboration made with Catbird. Here's a little behind-the-scenes peek at our campaign; we shot it in L.A. midsummer. It was the perfect day. Each piece has a slice of Laufey in it, and it was incredible seeing it come to life! I’m so proud of how it came out.” Below, check out her BTS from the day.