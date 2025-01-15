Lisa’s First Louis Vuitton Campaign Is Here

When you’re one of the biggest brands in the world, you call on the greats to make magic. That’s just what Louis Vuitton did with their Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear campaign, enlisting Lisa and Saiorse Ronan as their models captured by the great Steven Meisel.

Lisa is the latest recruit in the Louis Vuitton family, and embodies the diverse worlds of Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway with ease. The collection referenced clothing of centuries gone by, but done the futuristic Ghesquière way with light-as-air blouson jackets, puffed sleeves and all, in crisp cottons that one could imagine throwing over a bikini, slip dress, or star top.

The real stunners of the collection were a series of coats printed with Laurent Grasso paintings, which the brand winked at by using his Renaissance-style murals as the backdrop for the pictures that blur the line between painting and photograph. As Louis Vuitton has proven time and time again, they are firmly rooted in the past but know fashion can’t exist there; it has to move ever forward. And who better to lead the charge into 2025 than two of the world’s biggest forces in music and film?

Lisa’s co-star in the campaign, Saoirse Ronan, landed on our best-dressed list for 2024, thanks in part to a few drop-dead gorgeous custom Vuitton looks. While we only have a little taste of what Lisa’s version of Vuitton is, we can only hope, pray, and beg to see her in a few bespoke gowns for The White Lotus Season 3 press tour.