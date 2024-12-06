One Great Look: Hoyeon In Louis Vuitton

The mad dash to the holidays is well underway, and six days into December, we’ve already covered enough looks to keep us held over until 2025. It’s hard to poke your head out above the rest, but a clear winner of the week’s fashion has emerged in both our Slack channels and my group chats: Hoyeon in a lilac-gunmetal custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Hoyeon attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia alongside the likes of Cynthia Erivo and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a teacup-skirt column gown with an asymmetrical shoulder strap. The oversized geometric peplum nods subtly to mini-dresses from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway, which she just so happened to open.

It’s in line with the majority of her custom Vuitton looks this year: No patterns, embellishment, or embroidery in sight, just clean lines, impeccable fit and construction, and a color that complements her complexion to perfection. The jewelry is also not screaming for attention, as some haute jewelry pieces do, but rather give that little shine when the red-carpet paps ask for different angles.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Her minimal style this year is thanks in part to work with mega-stylist Andrew Mukamal, who’s responsible for Margot Robbie’s epic Barbie run, Zoë Kravitz’s refined simplicity, and Lily Collins’ mature press looks that served as an antidote to her chaotic character in Emily in Paris. Hoyeon’s Louis Vuitton love affair goes back a long time — she first walked for the brand during her start as a runway model in 2016, and this year she’s worn several looks from the French maison. She also went from a striking red hair color back to her black roots, just like Dua Lipa. The overarching lesson? Keep it simple — and keep both your wardrobe and hair stylist on speed dial.