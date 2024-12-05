Dua Lipa
23 Highly Giftable Pieces Of Jewelry At Every Price Point

Including a Dua Lipa-approved chain and a reversible pinky ring.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Gifting clothing and shoes can be a losing game unless you’re dead on with your size guesstimates. That’s why jewelry is a foolproof holiday staple — especially the following works-for-everyone picks we’ve selected from a range of brands, including mainstays like Pandora and indie darlings like Fry Powers.

While jewelry trends come and go, some classics are forever, like Tiffany & Co. necklaces and simple cuffs and chains in yellow gold, which we’ve covered here for your Hailey Bieber-obsessed friend, and drop earrings from Zoë Kravitz’s favorite jeweler. There are some newbies in the pack, like the everything-and-the-kitchen-sink pearl necklaces from Ian Charms and itty-bitty pearl hoops from Chan Luu. In the spirit of inclusivity, there are also pieces from $50 earrings to a $11,000 tennis necklace, just in case you’re a very generous friend. Keep scrolling to get some inspiration (and cross a few people off your gifting list).

Chan Luu Petite Pearl Holly Hoop Earrings
$55
Handmade pearl hoops at this price? Don’t question it, just add to cart.

Alexis Bittar Asterales Molten Bezel Earrings
$85
Bezel-set studs will be in for 2025 — grab this under-$100 pair before they sell out.

Bonbonwhims Custom Pearl Drop Bracelet
$108
For your maximalist friend who has to be different than everyone else.

Pandora Organically Shaped Heart Pendant Necklace
$125
A heart-shaped necklace that doesn’t feel average.

Presley Oldham Eclipse Earrings in Silver
$150
Nobody does freshwater pearls like CFDA Award nominee Presley Oldham, who hand-makes his jewelry upstate.

Ian Charms Pink Pony Club Necklace
$195
For your Gen-A cousin who won’t stop singing “HOT TO GO!”.

Julietta Loulou Earrings
$250
These will work for anyone obsessed with Elsa Hosk or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s simple-girl aesthetic.

MÉGA The Simone Cuff Bracelet
$275
A timeless cuff from the stylist behind Kendall Jenner’s easy elegance that will pair best with a long-sleeve black dress at a holiday party.

At Present Jalil Johnson Collection BOLD Earrings
$275
A three-tier drop earring from tastemaker Jalil Johnson that is perfectly priced and captures his unique style.

Monbouqette Reversible Coin Ring in Fuschia/Gold
$305
A two-in-one piece that also functions as a fidget toy for your restless besties.

Panconesi Petali Earrings
$419
$645
Make the most of SSENSE’s sale and your friend’s affinity for mixed metals.

Jennifer Fisher Tribeca Necklace
$450
A simple chain made in honor of the sleek “up and coming” neighborhood that designer Jennifer Fisher lives in.

Bernard James Mirror Ear Cuff
$675
This will come in clutch if the recipient doesn’t have pierced ears — although I have pierced ears, I own this and get compliments on it regularly.

CRZM Serpentinite Bracelet
$735
This New York-based jeweler hand-makes everything right in the city, and their updated takes on classics are irresistable.

Fry Powers Wavy Stacking Set
$900
A dose of color and texture for your hand-scape.

Balenciaga Glam Ear Cuffs
$1,050
The name really says it all.

Marie Lichtenberg Evil Eye Baby Locket
$2,900
One of Rihanna’s favorite brands makes baby lockets on dainty cords, best for your karma-obsessed friend.

Ben Shoppe Universe Vault With Curb Chain
$2,100
This Rosé-approved brand makes vaults for storing precious items, like long-kept secrets or itty-bitty momentos.

Prada Gold Eternal Bow Earrings
$3,050
If Blair Waldorf was a pair of earrings...

Tiffany & Co. Graduated Link Necklace
$3,200
This chain is a beloved by Dua Lipa, and is as eternal as “Levitating” is on the dance floor.

Menē Mini Mariner Gold Chain Bracelet
$3,547.75
Menē prides themselves on radical transparency around gold’s cost, so the actual price takes into account gold’s market value and won’t be final until you swipe your card. This classic mariner chain is 24-karat solid gold, so the price tag is justified.

Jessica McCormack Dlack & Blackened Gold Gypset Earrings
$6,100
These 18k-gold hoops are from the Zoë Kravitz-approved British jewelry maker, who doesn’t skimp on quality or beauty.

Fiametta Pear Bezel Tennis Necklace
$11,700
We did say every price point... If you’re going to swipe on a five-digit-price-tag tennis necklace, make it special with a unique diamond cut.