Shopping
23 Highly Giftable Pieces Of Jewelry At Every Price Point
Including a Dua Lipa-approved chain and a reversible pinky ring.
Gifting clothing and shoes can be a losing game unless you’re dead on with your size guesstimates. That’s why jewelry is a foolproof holiday staple — especially the following works-for-everyone picks we’ve selected from a range of brands, including mainstays like Pandora and indie darlings like Fry Powers.
While jewelry trends come and go, some classics are forever, like Tiffany & Co. necklaces and simple cuffs and chains in yellow gold, which we’ve covered here for your Hailey Bieber-obsessed friend, and drop earrings from Zoë Kravitz’s favorite jeweler. There are some newbies in the pack, like the everything-and-the-kitchen-sink pearl necklaces from Ian Charms and itty-bitty pearl hoops from Chan Luu. In the spirit of inclusivity, there are also pieces from $50 earrings to a $11,000 tennis necklace, just in case you’re a very generous friend. Keep scrolling to get some inspiration (and cross a few people off your gifting list).
Handmade pearl hoops at this price? Don’t question it, just add to cart.
Bezel-set studs will be in for 2025 — grab this under-$100 pair before they sell out.
For your maximalist friend who has to be different than everyone else.
A heart-shaped necklace that doesn’t feel average.
Nobody does freshwater pearls like CFDA Award nominee Presley Oldham, who hand-makes his jewelry upstate.
For your Gen-A cousin who won’t stop singing “HOT TO GO!”.
These will work for anyone obsessed with Elsa Hosk or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s simple-girl aesthetic.
A timeless cuff from the stylist behind Kendall Jenner’s easy elegance that will pair best with a long-sleeve black dress at a holiday party.
A three-tier drop earring from tastemaker Jalil Johnson that is perfectly priced and captures his unique style.
A two-in-one piece that also functions as a fidget toy for your restless besties.
Make the most of SSENSE’s sale and your friend’s affinity for mixed metals.
A simple chain made in honor of the sleek “up and coming” neighborhood that designer Jennifer Fisher lives in.
This will come in clutch if the recipient doesn’t have pierced ears — although I have pierced ears, I own this and get compliments on it regularly.
This New York-based jeweler hand-makes everything right in the city, and their updated takes on classics are irresistable.
One of Rihanna’s favorite brands makes baby lockets on dainty cords, best for your karma-obsessed friend.
This Rosé-approved brand makes vaults for storing precious items, like long-kept secrets or itty-bitty momentos.
This chain is a beloved by Dua Lipa, and is as eternal as “Levitating” is on the dance floor.
Menē prides themselves on radical transparency around gold’s cost, so the actual price takes into account gold’s market value and won’t be final until you swipe your card. This classic mariner chain is 24-karat solid gold, so the price tag is justified.
These 18k-gold hoops are from the Zoë Kravitz-approved British jewelry maker, who doesn’t skimp on quality or beauty.
We did say every price point... If you’re going to swipe on a five-digit-price-tag tennis necklace, make it special with a unique diamond cut.