You Can Now Wear A Keith Haring Piece On Your Wrist, Thanks To Pandora

Iconic New York artist Keith Haring’s legacy lives on, partially in the various murals and other works that are still proudly displayed all over the city. Now, you can carry a little piece of it with you every day, too.

On Thursday, Pandora released its first-ever art collaboration, an homage to Haring. His instantly recognizable style and famous imagery, like the barking dog and angel baby, have been reimagined into a 12-piece collection including charm bracelets, rings, a necklace, and earrings. Designed in two metal tones with pops of color, they are being release as a limited-edition collection through November 29.

Haring’s work as an artist and activist centered around access — to art as much as education and healthcare. In a release, Pandora shared just how closely his values emulate their brand mission. The goal of the collection is “to celebrate his pioneering vision that art is for all, aligned with Pandora’s promise to create accessible jewelry that empowers everyone to express themselves in their own way.”

Affordability and quality have long been a key component of the brand’s success, and this collection follows suit. Pieces begin at $70, and go up to $300 for a two-toned, sterling silver and 14 carat gold plated chain link necklace.

Considering the fact that a piece of original Haring artwork will set you back somewhere in the neighborhood of $20,000, this collection is a bargain.

Over the years, there have been many iterations of products adorned with Haring’s artwork: clothing, coolers, tote bags (to name a few). But this understated, delicate collection is a great way to honor a legend — and look good while you do it.

Check out the collection below, and head to Pandora to purchase.

Courtesy of Pandora

Courtesy of Pandora