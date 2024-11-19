LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London's Le...
35 Unusual & On-Theme Gifts For Your Movie-Buff Friend

Based on our seven favorite films released in 2024.

by Kevin LeBlanc
When I started to draft a list of movies released in 2024, my head was reeling from the sheer amount of content we’ve consumed since January. Can you believe Challengers came out this calendar year? (I can’t). With streaming services and blockbuster studios alike churning out more films than we can keep track of, half of which seemingly star Nicole Kidman, there’s enough movies to watch every night from now until the end of the year and still have some left over.

We thought it would be fun to curate gifts based on the most culturally relevant and boundary-pushing movie moments of the year. Did your friend get really into tennis thanks to Luca Guadagnino? Are you dabbling in anti-aging treatments after seeing The Substance? This gift guide is for you. We scoured the web for themed gifts that aren’t cheesy or ludicrously expensive, and put the characters and moments we loved this year at the forefront of your shopping list. From ‘80s power furs from MaXXXine to bandage dresses from Anora, there’s something for every film lover on your list.

Challengers

The movie that changed how we look at tennis (and threesomes) forever. While originally slated for release in Sep. 2023, strikes forced it to come out in Apr. 2024, just in time for spring tennis sessions to see an uptick in attendance. We charted the rise of the polo in our Spring/Summer 2024 issue, and if this movie has anything to do with it, they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Lacoste Slim Fit Piqué Polo Dress
$155
see on lacoste
Tory Burch Striped Tennis Tote
$398
see on tory burch
'47 Stanford Cardinal Cap
$30
see on 47brand
Gorjana Diamond Ace Necklace
$395
see on gorjana
Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Churro Kit
$40
see on uncommon goods

Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut starred her ex Channing Tatum playing the tech magnate we all love to hate and hate to love, and the tropical vibes of the movie make for the ideal gifting for your friend who is seemingly always on vacation. Bonus points if you get them a perfume in reference to the film’s Desideria.

Polaroid Now 2nd Gen Instant Camera
$149.99
see on amazon
Dior Jasmine des Anges Eau de Parfum
$165
see on dior
Lack Of Color The Ventura Hat
$103
$129
see on lack of color
Bondi Born Hastings Midi Dress
$495
see on net-a-porter
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
$54.57
see on total wine

The Substance

The body horror film of the year— and possibly the decade — sees Demi Moore in a career-best role of a fading movie star who risks it all to look young again. Take cues from her signature yellow coat and gift statement outerwear, or lean into the youth craze of it all and get your wrinkle-averse friend some anti-aging serums.

Caudalie Premier Cru Anti-Aging Serum
$139
see on caudalie
Another Tomorrow Wrap Puffer
$1,490
see on another tomorrow
Melissa Obadash Nassau Metallic Swimsuit
$233
$333
see on mytheresa
Zac Posen Tulle Midi Dress
$595
see on neiman marcus
Banana Republic Short Leather Gloves
$150
see on banana republic

Dune: Part Two

The richly realized and critically acclaimed sequel to Dune launched one of the most well-dressed press tours of the year (Timmy! Florence! Zendaya!) and inspired many a fashion person to embrace neutrals — and Rabanne’s flair for the metallic. Give the gift of Fremen cool with a draped coat, chunky boots, or lean into Princess Irulan’s intricate, shiny look.

Rabanne Silver Chainmail Pocket Bag
$988
$1,220
Isabel Marant Irvana Hooded Coat
$2,490
see on saks fifth avenue
Celine Bulky Laced-Up Boot
$1,150
see on celine
Owala FreeSip in Water In The Desert
$37.99
see on owala
Cult Gaia Ama Hair Clip
$138
see on neiman marcus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A sequel to end all sequels brought together the millennial horror queen Winona Ryder with Gen-Z’s goth princess Jenna Ortega for more thrills and, yes, more green — or in our case, black and white, based on the signature striped suit. Bring a little zebra, a little tulle, and a nod to the blazer without being too gaudy.

Norma Kamali Classic Double-Breasted Jacket
$231
$330
see on fwrd
Hill House The Tulle Ellie Nap Dress
$278
see on hill house
Ozias The Striped Bag
$730
see on ozias
Celine Monochroms 56MM Oval Sunglasses
$308
$440
see on saks fifth avenue
Anne Fontaine Reine Shirt
$595
see on saks fifth avenue

Anora

My favorite movie of the year, and one that will likely catapult Mikey Madison to new echelons of fame. Embrace the Brighton Beach in you and get your friend some hair tinsel and a Versace robe, stat — the club is waiting.

Apparis Sylke Coat
$495
see on apparis
Versace Barocco Wrap Robe
$550
see on saks fifth avenue
Hair Tinsel Kit
$4.99
see on amazon
Shein Mod Zip Up Belted Tube Top
$13.29
$15.99
see on shein
Herve Leger Maria Bandage Dress
$534
$890
see on saks fifth avenue

MaXXXine

The campiest movie of the year, and the end to the X trilogy directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth. Embrace the va-va-voom of 1980’s Los Angeles with a saturated eye-and-lip look, or go for Halsey’s character’s ‘fit with a decadent faux fur and wallet chain.

Sporty & Rich Wellness Boucle Varsity Jacket
$495
Saint Laurent Cassandre Envelope Chain Wallet
$1,100
see on saks fifth avenue
Celine Le Rouge Celine Satin Lipstick
$75
see on celine
Unreal Fur Elixir Coat
$529
see on unreal fur
Diorshow Mono Coleur
$35
see on dior