35 Unusual & On-Theme Gifts For Your Movie-Buff Friend

When I started to draft a list of movies released in 2024, my head was reeling from the sheer amount of content we’ve consumed since January. Can you believe Challengers came out this calendar year? (I can’t). With streaming services and blockbuster studios alike churning out more films than we can keep track of, half of which seemingly star Nicole Kidman, there’s enough movies to watch every night from now until the end of the year and still have some left over.

We thought it would be fun to curate gifts based on the most culturally relevant and boundary-pushing movie moments of the year. Did your friend get really into tennis thanks to Luca Guadagnino? Are you dabbling in anti-aging treatments after seeing The Substance? This gift guide is for you. We scoured the web for themed gifts that aren’t cheesy or ludicrously expensive, and put the characters and moments we loved this year at the forefront of your shopping list. From ‘80s power furs from MaXXXine to bandage dresses from Anora, there’s something for every film lover on your list.

Challengers

The movie that changed how we look at tennis (and threesomes) forever. While originally slated for release in Sep. 2023, strikes forced it to come out in Apr. 2024, just in time for spring tennis sessions to see an uptick in attendance. We charted the rise of the polo in our Spring/Summer 2024 issue, and if this movie has anything to do with it, they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut starred her ex Channing Tatum playing the tech magnate we all love to hate and hate to love, and the tropical vibes of the movie make for the ideal gifting for your friend who is seemingly always on vacation. Bonus points if you get them a perfume in reference to the film’s Desideria.

The Substance

The body horror film of the year— and possibly the decade — sees Demi Moore in a career-best role of a fading movie star who risks it all to look young again. Take cues from her signature yellow coat and gift statement outerwear, or lean into the youth craze of it all and get your wrinkle-averse friend some anti-aging serums.

Dune: Part Two

The richly realized and critically acclaimed sequel to Dune launched one of the most well-dressed press tours of the year (Timmy! Florence! Zendaya!) and inspired many a fashion person to embrace neutrals — and Rabanne’s flair for the metallic. Give the gift of Fremen cool with a draped coat, chunky boots, or lean into Princess Irulan’s intricate, shiny look.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A sequel to end all sequels brought together the millennial horror queen Winona Ryder with Gen-Z’s goth princess Jenna Ortega for more thrills and, yes, more green — or in our case, black and white, based on the signature striped suit. Bring a little zebra, a little tulle, and a nod to the blazer without being too gaudy.

Anora

My favorite movie of the year, and one that will likely catapult Mikey Madison to new echelons of fame. Embrace the Brighton Beach in you and get your friend some hair tinsel and a Versace robe, stat — the club is waiting.

MaXXXine

The campiest movie of the year, and the end to the X trilogy directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth. Embrace the va-va-voom of 1980’s Los Angeles with a saturated eye-and-lip look, or go for Halsey’s character’s ‘fit with a decadent faux fur and wallet chain.