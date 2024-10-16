Rihanna, Dua Lipa & Chloë Sevigny Can’t Get Enough Of This Belgian Brand’s Boxers

We’re a bit underwear-obsessed here at NYLON. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15 had us seeing lace and glitter for hours, we declared sheer bras as the styling hack of the summer, and underwear-as-outerwear continues to dominate both the runways and street style. Over the last several months, a new reigning champion of A-list-beloved boxers has emerged: Belgian designer Meryll Rogge, whose striped and plaid bloomers have been worn by Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Chloë Sevigny in their own stylish ways.

Rogge started her own brand in 2020, with the desire to inject nostalgia and a sense of irreverence into womenswear. Her individualistic lens on fashion balances menswear with women’s intimates, and makes sense for the daredevils of the street style set like Riri. Mrs. Fenty wore her Meryll Rogge to Coachella in April 2024 with an ultra-baggy wrap skirt and a cropped Vaquera tee, making sure her lower belly and boxer waistline were exposed for a desert-meets-lower-Manhattan outfit. Sevigny turned up to her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in a look pulled from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, with striped suit-brown boxers and a blue hooded shirt. She made the look her own, as she always does, with a Victorian-esque half-updo.

Dua, on the other hand, was on a boat (when is that girl not on a body of water?) in her plaid Meryll Rogge boxers and matching button-down shirt to wear over her bikini. (We’re already drafting our bikini styling tricks for summer 2025). The diversity of these three clothing-obsessed divas shows that you can adapt the bloomer trend to your own style without looking like a child in a diaper — although that’s part of the campy whimsy that Sevigny pulls off so well. My fashion rumor mill (aka my Instagram DMs) tells me that Rogge is on the shortlist of designers to replace Dries Van Noten at his namesake label. If both her four years of designing oddly enchanting and utterly wearable fashion at her eponymous label and her celebrity fans have anything to do with it, she’ll be taking a bow at the brand’s runway very soon.