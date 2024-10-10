Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Collab With Diesel & More Fashion News You Missed

That GIF of Carrie Bradshaw seeing a single leaf fall in front of her is circulating, which means fall is officially here. Dust off your cashmere and favorite jackets, or in our case, get your credit cards ready for some new fall drops. There’s a lot to covet this week, from a few denim drops to a not-so-weather-appropriate lingerie collection. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the best fashion news this week.

Diesel & Savage X Fenty’s Sexy Collection

Salvatore Matarazzo

In an effort to have the most Xs in a collaboration title, Diesel X Savage X Fenty is here. Rihanna and Glenn Martens joined their worlds for a range of unapologetically body-positive lingerie and denim styles featuring fishnet, graffiti prints, and lots of lace. The only problem you should have is narrowing down your shopping cart, with only one piece clocking in over $100 and extensive sizing from XS to 4X.

G-Star Links Up With Ottolinger

Courtesy of G-STAR

G-STAR is also getting in on the collaborative fun with a new series of capsules called, very simply, “THE DENIM.” The duo behind Ottolinger are the first to take a whack at it, and in their research through the G-STAR archives they stumbled on the Elwood, a 3D-printed pair from the ‘90s that were begging for a redux. So, “The Denim 001” is here, ready to make skinny jeans a thing again, with the signature Ottolinger utilitarian touch of built-in kneepads and zips for when the club is extra sweaty.

Burberry’s Cozy Campaign

Alasdair McLellan

“Who’s that cute boy in the plaid jacket?” our very own Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy mused when I sent these adorable pics on Slack for our team’s perusal. And indeed, Barry Keoghan, the subject of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem”, is one of several stars of Burberry’s new outerwear campaign, which sees Little Simz, Olivia Colman, and Cara Delevingne in very British situations (on the train, in front of the Elizabeth Tower, amongst sheep) wearing the brand’s most sumptuous, covetable coats and jackets.

Y/Project & Salomon’s Wavy Sneaks

Ibrahim Elhinaid

Y/Project might be without a creative director (for now), but that doesn’t mean the party has to stop. Their latest shoe collab makes the case for textural hiking shoes, with a Salomon linkup featuring the brand’s classic crinkled hem on the tongue of the shoe. I’m after the black pair, and they’ll surely go fast, so act fast if your interest is piqued (or just stick around for the suggestive campaign pics).

Introducing RÙADH

Courtesy of Rùadh

Jac Cameron knows good jeans. She’s spent the last several years making them for Calvin Klein Jeans, Madewell, and AYR, and now she’s striking out on her own to make sustainable jeans look really, really good. These aren’t your average pairs, though: Her design-forward, sustainable approach allows for enough breadth to makeboth a high-rise stovepipe pair made for Kendall Jenner and a baggy capri-style culotte that Billie Eilish would prefer. I’m personally here for the denim jackets: The washes are pitch-perfect, as are the proportions.