It’s a great week to be an over-accessorizer. There’s launches from every corner of the accessory world, from another drop of Melissa’s jelly slides collaboration with Y/Project to a curation of pre-loved bags from Rebag at Bloomingdale’s. If you’re in a style rut and can’t figure out how to spice up your humble little black dresses, let these releases inspire your next party look. Keep scrolling to see the fashion news your Instagram algorithm might have not shown you.

Melissa and Y/Project’s Fourth Linkup

Courtesy of Y/PROJECT

The fourth collaboration between Y/Project and jelly shoe pioneer Melissa confirms our theory that jellies aren’t going anywhere. The fan-favorite Court shoe gets an update in a transparent Cinderella blue and salmon pink, plus there’s the Court clog, a new shape that comes in four different colors and is sure to both incite haters and make new fans.

Heaven Mayhem’s Minimalist Brooches

Courtesy of Heaven Mayhem

Heaven Mayhem is the affordable jewelry brand bringing fancy door-knocker earrings and luxury watch dupes to the masses, and their latest drop might be their most ladylike of all. Their new line of brooches offers sculptural silver and gold pins to adorn your headscarves, coats, and T-shirts without breaking open your piggy bank like you would for a vintage brooch. Our pick is the swirling pearl brooch that gives a Jackie O. feeling without being too stuffy.

Rebag’s Retail Space In Bloomingdale’s

Courtesy of Rebag

Big news in New York retail: you can now buy Hermès and Goyard at Bloomingdale’s, thanks to Rebag. The premiere handbag resale platform is bringing their eye for the best secondhand bags to the retailer, both IRL and online. If you want to ball out on a vintage Birkin or Kelly or scoop up a Goyard tote for below market price with virtually no scratches, look no further.

Maccapani’s Handbag Debut

Zoe Natale Mannella

Maccapani is the brainchild of Margherita Missoni, grandchild to the founders of Missoni and Italian It Girl, who is bringing her fresh millennial take to sexy flared stretch pants and sinuous dresses. Her brand’s first-ever accessory is the Macca bag, a send-up to her grandfather’s travel bag from the ‘70s that injects the right dose of retro into her brand’s vintage-yet-TikTok-approved feel.