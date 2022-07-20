Rebag Is Expanding To Offer Designer Apparel And Shoes

On Wednesday, July 20, Rebag, the cult-favorite secondhand luxury marketplace for all things handbags and accessories, is expanding to include two new categories: shoes and apparel.

Coming with a curated selection for both men and women, the resale site is now offering customers the ability to buy and sell a slew of coveted pieces, from outerwear and sweaters to chunky sneakers, sandals, and so much more. You can shop these items from Rebag’s existing brand roster, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès, and now, the site is also accepting new designer goods for the first time from Adidas, Maison Margiela, Manolo Blahnik, Nike, Yeezy, Rick Owens, Vetements, and more. This expansion will allow Rebag to gather more insight into the luxury resale industry while expanding its product knowledge with its new categories.

“After our successful integration of watches and fine jewelry in 2020, shoes and apparel are the natural next step for us,” says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag, in an official statement. “Rebag is the expert and ultimate destination for the most coveted luxury items. We are excited to expand our horizons and offer our customers new categories to invest in. This has always been a request from both our buyers and sellers and will help us address a larger share of their resale needs.”

Starting today, you can now shop the new luxury offering exclusively on Rebag.com and its in-person retail stores.

