The second It girl to go under our fashion-equation microscope is Zoë Kravitz, who is perhaps one of the most genetically blessed nepo babies of her generation — and certainly one of the most stylish. Her red-carpet looks are formula-based: 99% of the time, she’s in Saint Laurent, which is fitting considering she’s been a face of the house and muse to designer Anthony Vaccarello for several years now. She’s a fan of anything lacy, silk, black, and sexy. (She even surprised us with a dose of scarlet red this summer.)

Her street style, however, is generally more relaxed, and shows off her true fashion-lover instincts. While her formal style leans into the feminine, her casual looks are more androgynous and baggy, the better for avoiding paparazzi. Her off-duty wardrobe is chock-full of, yes, Saint Laurent, but also a lot of The Row, which further aligns with her minimalist ethos. Her pieces are deceptively simple, but often they’re the best shirt with the best pant and the best coat. Even though her wardrobe teems with luxury pieces with eye-watering price tags, we’ve scoured the market to recreate some of her favorite combos, all for under $1,000.

A Sharp Blazer & Straight-Leg Jeans

This might feel like an almost non-outfit outfit considering how many times people have worn this through the years, but consider the exact proportions of her looks. The blazer is relaxed, the jeans are straight all the way down to the ankle, and the knife-sharp heel choice counters the tomboyish feel.

A Sheer Top & A Textural Skirt

The name of Zoë’s game is deceptively simple fashion, with two looks here by The Row demonstrating minimalism can be geometric and exciting. Keep the top half low-key and braless and choose a statement skirt for next spring.

A Sexy Dress & A Big Black Coat

This combo is lifted straight from the Saint Laurent catwalk — in fact, she is wearing Saint Laurent in both pictures. The ultra-sheer hosiery look was fresh off the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway, and shows off Kravitz’s keen eye for balance. Pair the daintiest slip or sheerest mini-dress you can find with a sturdy, menswear-inspired coat for not only keeping warm from the club door to the car door, but bringing a French masculin-feminine energy to your going-out look.

An Extra-Large Trench Coat & A Baseball Hat

New York Zoë is when she’s at her most uniform-heavy. She’s often spotted in the streets in baggy clothes, not unlike this look, which pairs a sweeping trench over wardrobe staples, topped off with an anonymous hat.