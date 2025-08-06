Charli XCX's Party-Girl Style In 5 Outfit Equations

Is anyone having as great of a year as Charli XCX? If 2024 was the year of Brat, 2025 is her victory lap. She’s tucked three Grammys, four sold-out shows at Barclays, six Brits, and a wedding ring under her belt, and it’s not even September yet. Who knew she could top Brat summer with, well, another Brat summer? Her influence on music’s landscape is already palpable (see: Lorde’s raw and honest Virgin, Justin Bieber’s straight-from-the-heart, decidedly lo-fi Swag), and no doubt we’ll be seeing more truth-baring-and-dance-ready tracks to come. She pinpointed a moment and ran with it, and everyone’s just trying to keep up.

The same could be said for her fashion: Not only was she one of our best-dressed stars of 2024, her look is everywhere from high-street retailers to Parisian runways. Brat style is sexy, clubby, designer, and 100 percent Charli. Whether she’s hitting the stage in custom Dior and Vivienne Westwood or exiting a party in a skin-tight leather dress, we’ve been taking notes (and so have other people — call her Gabbriette the way everyone from Acne Studios to Converse wants a piece of her je ne sais quoi). After accruing a hefty backlog of her outfits, it’s time to dissect her party-heavy-yet-intentional fashion. Below, we’ve outlined five outfit formulas to recreate, because Brat is not a time period, but a mindset.

A Baby T-Shirt & A F*cked-Up Skirt

This is the bread and butter of Charli’s stage style, and has been repeated to great effect pretty much the entire time since Brat was released. It’s never gotten old, though, thanks to custom pieces, plus it’s just fun to look like a clubby, sexy, high-fashion pirate.

Jean Shorts, Converse & A Statement Top

Off-duty Charli is still turning looks (duh), and when she’s not in head-to-toe designer, she turns back to a classic day-off formula. This is also the perfect time to re-up your shoe collection with Charli’s own Converse.

All-Over Leather & A C*nty Boot

Charli on a night out can give sex and seduction with corsets and barely-there skirts, but we love when she goes full S&M dominatrix. The key is a point-toe boot, and don’t be afraid to mix colors of leathers. Also, keep the glam low-key so it doesn’t read too costume-y.

A Fashion-Person Coat & A Slouchy Boot

Charli’s official New York runway is the carpeted entrance outside the Bowery Hotel, used to great effect to show off how much of a fashion snob (complimentary) she is. For her, a great fall look is all about the proportions — everything should be just the right amount of loose. Go pirate mode with a relaxed boot.

A Tight Top & A Baggy Bottom

No, this isn’t the title of a gay soap opera — it’s how Mrs. XCX Daniel shows off her covetable bod. When you want to feel sexy without putting in the work of a complicated going-out top, this will certainly do. Leave your bra at home (or throw it in her and Billie’s lingerie mountain).