Outfit Equations

Charli XCX's Party-Girl Style In 5 Outfit Equations

She’s a “baddie en el club” for a reason.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Is anyone having as great of a year as Charli XCX? If 2024 was the year of Brat, 2025 is her victory lap. She’s tucked three Grammys, four sold-out shows at Barclays, six Brits, and a wedding ring under her belt, and it’s not even September yet. Who knew she could top Brat summer with, well, another Brat summer? Her influence on music’s landscape is already palpable (see: Lorde’s raw and honest Virgin, Justin Bieber’s straight-from-the-heart, decidedly lo-fi Swag), and no doubt we’ll be seeing more truth-baring-and-dance-ready tracks to come. She pinpointed a moment and ran with it, and everyone’s just trying to keep up.

The same could be said for her fashion: Not only was she one of our best-dressed stars of 2024, her look is everywhere from high-street retailers to Parisian runways. Brat style is sexy, clubby, designer, and 100 percent Charli. Whether she’s hitting the stage in custom Dior and Vivienne Westwood or exiting a party in a skin-tight leather dress, we’ve been taking notes (and so have other people — call her Gabbriette the way everyone from Acne Studios to Converse wants a piece of her je ne sais quoi). After accruing a hefty backlog of her outfits, it’s time to dissect her party-heavy-yet-intentional fashion. Below, we’ve outlined five outfit formulas to recreate, because Brat is not a time period, but a mindset.

A Baby T-Shirt & A F*cked-Up Skirt

This is the bread and butter of Charli’s stage style, and has been repeated to great effect pretty much the entire time since Brat was released. It’s never gotten old, though, thanks to custom pieces, plus it’s just fun to look like a clubby, sexy, high-fashion pirate.

Tennis Courts Rugby Cropped Polo
Boys Lie
$75
see on revolve
Aja Satin Bloomer Skirt
Aknvas
$295
see on revolve
Eco Crewneck Star Top Tee
Guess Jeans
$29
see on guess
Lace & Jersey Mini Ruffled Skirt
Cult Mia
$360
see on cult mia

Jean Shorts, Converse & A Statement Top

Off-duty Charli is still turning looks (duh), and when she’s not in head-to-toe designer, she turns back to a classic day-off formula. This is also the perfect time to re-up your shoe collection with Charli’s own Converse.

Striped Ruched Top
Jaded London
$78
see on revolve
Baggy V-Short in Prevail
AGOLDE
$188
see on agolde
Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Charli XCX By You
Converse
$100
Metallic Scarf
Dsquared2
$430
see on farfetch

All-Over Leather & A C*nty Boot

Charli on a night out can give sex and seduction with corsets and barely-there skirts, but we love when she goes full S&M dominatrix. The key is a point-toe boot, and don’t be afraid to mix colors of leathers. Also, keep the glam low-key so it doesn’t read too costume-y.

Black A-Line Faux-Leather Minidress
Courrèges
$392
$980
see on ssense
Aline Tall Black Boots
Miista
$685
see on miista
Coated Biker Jacket
H&M
$40.99
$54.99
see on h&m
Serenity Leather Midi Skirt
Haikure
$602
see on farfetch

A Fashion-Person Coat & A Slouchy Boot

Charli’s official New York runway is the carpeted entrance outside the Bowery Hotel, used to great effect to show off how much of a fashion snob (complimentary) she is. For her, a great fall look is all about the proportions — everything should be just the right amount of loose. Go pirate mode with a relaxed boot.

Vanessa Faux-Fur Jacket
Andersson Bell
$490
see on ssense
Tan Ines Reverse Midcalf 75 Tall Boots
Paris Texas
$1,150
see on ssense
Pimia Faux-Fur Lined Denim Jacket
Isabel Marant
$820
see on bergdorf goodman
Jasmina 50 Stiletto
Anonymous Copenhagen
$380
see on anonymous copenhagen

A Tight Top & A Baggy Bottom

No, this isn’t the title of a gay soap opera — it’s how Mrs. XCX Daniel shows off her covetable bod. When you want to feel sexy without putting in the work of a complicated going-out top, this will certainly do. Leave your bra at home (or throw it in her and Billie’s lingerie mountain).

T-Ele Ribbed T-Shirt
Diesel
$125
Sharah Pant
I.AM.GIA
$99
see on i.am.gia
Cap Sleeve Baby Rib Crop Top
Los Angeles Apparel
$26
see on los angeles apparel
Boy Flare Leather Pant
R13
$837
$1,395
see on fwrd
