Outfit-Repeating Is Brat — Especially For Your Wedding Afterparty

In case you decided to go fully offline this weekend, you might’ve missed the digital wedding bells rung for Charli XCX and her now-husband, George Daniel. We, of course, could post a lengthy tribute to her custom Vivienne Westwood dress, but we did a double take of appreciation when she stepped out to her afterparty (hosted at Ellie’s, natch) wearing a dress for the second time this summer. When it’s that great of a dress, why not wear it twice?

After making it official at Hackney Town Hall in a small, intimate ceremony, Mrs. Partygirl brought the heat on the streets of East London for the real party. She switched out her bridal gown for a mini, Brigitte Bardot-leaning Saint Laurent minidress (don’t worry, the Jimmy Choo pumps and trusty buggy black sunglasses stayed put). She carried a mini satin clutch — the cigarettes she needed were provided on silver trays inside the party.

Backgrid

This is the second time Charli’s worn this dress; the first was for a surprise performance of “Cherry Blossom Girl” with Air at We Love Green festival in Paris. For her cameo on the brat-green stage, it was paired with knee-high platforms and a wispy, pin-straight hairdo. This time, though, to party ‘til the wee hours with her newly betrothed, she went sans bra and kept the hair bouncy and slightly more textured. Congratulations to the most stylish brat and her husband, and here’s hoping their blowout bash allegedly planned in Italy for later in the summer brings more ‘fits — and possibly more rewears.