Don’t call it a Met Gala hangover — Cannes is very much its own thing on an international stage, and, accordingly, the world’s best hair and makeup people brought their A games to the film festival with memorable dye jobs, carefully considered lipstick choices, and a couple of pretty (but not too) ideas for 2025 brides.

Know that I will be showing you the backs of a lot of people’s heads in the interest of hair inspiration — like Bella Hadid’s Brigitte Bardot twist that should have gotten more love, had her new honey-blonde color not stolen the spotlight — but there’s plenty going on in the front as well with Charli XCX’s mouth-centric makeup that answers the (very her) question of “what do you wear when everyone’s going to be staring at your lips?”

For those results and more of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week, you know what to do.

Ariana Greenblatt’s Petite Pigtails Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images Leaving your hotel during Cannes calls for a Look, and the NYLON It Girl delivered by nearly out-Frenching the French. The short pigtails keep it youthful and not costume-y, however, as does the very “now” lip combo.

Bella Hadid’s Fluffy French Twist Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Keep struggling with those pins some more, friend, because one day, your French twist could turn out as plump as Mlle Hadid’s. Key points: the imperfect texture and the left-out ends and front pieces.

Julia Garner’s Pressed-On Lip Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images See how it looks like it was stenciled on? Garner frequently returns to this sort of color and sharp application to create a lip that’s super vibrant against her coloring.

Laufey’s Hair & Face Jewels Now we move into wedding territory. Hair stylist Jenny Cho applied pearls (we like these by Half Magic) on tendrils that fell across the singer’s face for an angelic-but-still-cool effect.

Rooney Mara’s Hair Ornament Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images All of us have become image-makers, in a way, which is perhaps never truer than on your wedding day. And you could do loads worse than recreating the pretty, pretty picture (and shape) that Mara’s embellished hairpiece made with the Watteau back of her 1950s Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

Charli XCX’s Stunt-y Lip Color Backgrid Speaking of image-making, there are layers to this photo: The corset and the Magnum bar both reference Kate Moss walking Vivienne Westwood’s Café Society collection. But the lip color? Probably another highly calculated move that successfully draws attention to the singer’s bouche by mimicking the chocolate-y tone (but rosier).

Pom Klementieff’s Hair Net Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Some of you might hate this because your cafeteria ladies were mean to you, and I get that. But I’m into it because it’s a seldom-seen accessory that also adds visual interest and probably helps with the construction of that seamless hair loop. Why not try one for $3.50?