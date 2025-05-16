In our line of work, two makes a trend, so after Kristen Stewart stepped out on the Croisette with newly dip-dyed pink ends, we knew we had Summer 2025 winner on our hands.

Following Pom Klementieff’s (temporary) red lengths at the Japanese premiere of Mission: Impossible Whatever Impossibly High Number, which we named one of our best celebrity beauty looks of the previous week, Stewart appeared at the Cannes photo call for The Chronology of Water on May 16 with freshly lifted roots — and an artfully messy dusty rose bun to coordinate with her sheer-skirted Chanel co-ords.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Perhaps we’ll be treated to a hair-down view at a later tapis rouge, but for now, we’re calling this a festival-season beauty frontrunner. And why not? It’s undeniably fun; lends itself to multiple styling options (Klementieff’s mullet-y wet look, braids, tiny buns, etc.); and wouldn’t be too hard to execute at home with a semi-permanent dye if your color’s already on the lighter side (if not, we’ve still seen some astonishing results with Bleach London’s highly pigmented formula).

We will, of course, also keep our reporting caps on for a third example, but when the evidence is already this strong, who needs it?