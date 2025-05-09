A Bodega-Run Beauty Trick, Brought To You By Selena Gomez

You would think that, after the thing on Monday happened, all would be quiet on the famous-people front — and you would be right, kind of.

Outside of some parties that sought to capitalize on people being in town for the May 5 event, celebrities went back to business as usual attending international premieres, filming shows, and visiting their pal Cole Escola backstage on Broadway. The accompanying beauty was often more lo-fi — with the exception of one closer-to-God hair moment — but no less worth some thought (or what counts for it in our age of depleted attention spans).

Especially interesting: an idea for when you don’t want to look too raggedy popping out to the deli for a Geek Bar, brought to you by Selena Gomez. See more of our short and sweet selects for the best celebrity beauty of the week below.

Chappell Roan’s Stripped-Back Beauty Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images One way to get people talking: Do the opposite of what you’re known for. In this case, Roan went for fresh-faced, pretty-but-kind-of-normie (complimentary — just this once) makeup that’s so striking because of how we’re used to perceiving her.

Jessie Murph’s Bouffant-iest Bouffant Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Reactions to the live piglet were mixed, but the extra-inflated updo fared lots better. If the previous look was about doing the unexpected, this one is about doing what you already do — but way, way more.

Joey King’s Mixed-Print Mani Emilio Madrid I didn’t technically promise not to show you any more Met Gala stuff, but this was too good not to share: King’s clash-y nails that echoed the chaotic patterns of her Miu Miu suit (and evidently made it to the afterparty).

Pom Klementieff’s Dip-Dyed Ends Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images The shower-curtain Maison Margiela couture is mega, but so is the scraped-back, wet-look hair — with the matching red ends. Bookmark under “festival season.”