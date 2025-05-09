Beauty
A Bodega-Run Beauty Trick, Brought To You By Selena Gomez
Instant glam, even when you’re at your shlubbiest.
You would think that, after the thing on Monday happened, all would be quiet on the famous-people front — and you would be right, kind of.
Outside of some parties that sought to capitalize on people being in town for the May 5 event, celebrities went back to business as usual attending international premieres, filming shows, and visiting their pal Cole Escola backstage on Broadway. The accompanying beauty was often more lo-fi — with the exception of one closer-to-God hair moment — but no less worth some thought (or what counts for it in our age of depleted attention spans).
Especially interesting: an idea for when you don’t want to look too raggedy popping out to the deli for a Geek Bar, brought to you by Selena Gomez. See more of our short and sweet selects for the best celebrity beauty of the week below.
Chappell Roan’s Stripped-Back Beauty
One way to get people talking: Do the opposite of what you’re known for. In this case, Roan went for fresh-faced, pretty-but-kind-of-normie (complimentary — just this once) makeup that’s so striking because of how we’re used to perceiving her.
Jessie Murph’s Bouffant-iest Bouffant
Reactions to the live piglet were mixed, but the extra-inflated updo fared lots better. If the previous look was about doing the unexpected, this one is about doing what you already do — but way, way more.
Joey King’s Mixed-Print Mani
I didn’t technically promise not to show you any more Met Gala stuff, but this was too good not to share: King’s clash-y nails that echoed the chaotic patterns of her Miu Miu suit (and evidently made it to the afterparty).
Pom Klementieff’s Dip-Dyed Ends
The shower-curtain Maison Margiela couture is mega, but so is the scraped-back, wet-look hair — with the matching red ends. Bookmark under “festival season.”
Selena Gomez’s Bodega-Run Bright Lip
I’m cheating a bit here because is from a TV set, but the lesson still stands: I often have corner-store anxiety because that’s where I wear my most floordrobe-y ‘fits... but I also can’t really be bothered to change. Taking a minute to put on a bright lip, like Ms. Gomez here, could help alleviate some of that. Because you never know who you might run into.