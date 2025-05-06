NYLON's 2025 Met Gala Best-Dressed List

Well, as of 9:22 p.m. on the night of the Met Gala, there’s still no sign of Rihanna on the red carpet. (She was spotted heading into her hotel — while others made their way to the museum — quietly debuting her third baby bump.) While we wait with bated breath to see what RiRi wears, we’ve taken a summary of the vast amount of looks that slowly waddled and weaved their way up the blue-and-floral stairscase and decided who has come out on top. As a quick reminder: The theme of the evening’s gala was “Tailored for You” to accompany the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition within the Costume Exhibit. With that in mind, we’ve chosen the below superlative dressers for their commitment to the prompt, their gender-bending abilities, and, well, just being dandy. Keep scrolling to see who we thought won the night.

Hunter Schafer in Prada ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images It’s part Marlene Dietrich, part butler, and 100% dandy.

A$AP Rocky in AWGE Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images The man with the most swag, wearing his own designs (with a little Bulgari bling). The true embodiment of the theme and the night.

Myha’la in Luar Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A gravity-defying dress that is made more cool (if that’s possible) with her low-key makeup and killer Timberland-inspired boots.

Ayo Edebiri in Ferragamo John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The co-chair is a vision with a look honoring her Nigerian heritage, and making it look so fresh and modern.

Ugbad Abdi in Michael Kors Collection Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images The perfect homage to André Leon Talley. No notes.

Monica Barbaro in Dior Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images We were not expecting this from Monica, but consider us enchanted by this Bar jacket and boater hat situation.

Cole Escola in Christopher John Rogers Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The best makeup look of the night, and the best use of pattern (in fact, one of the only uses).

Colman Domingo in Valentino Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The best-dressed man in the world naturally made our list, and this oyster-shell cape was one of the best entrances of the whole night.

Colman Domingo (Again) in Valentino ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images And underneath the cape, this excellent display of haberdashery awaited us.

Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A sensual (and rare) pop of color on the carpet. She looks ever the Harlem Renaissance cool cat.

Kendall Jenner in Torishéju Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall enlisted stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to outfit her in this Nigerian-Brazilian designer, and the research paid off.

Imaan Hammam in Magda Butrym Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Our favorite styling of the night. Simply divine.

Joey King in Miu Miu Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This was also an unexpected sleeper hit in our team Slack chat. We appreciate her standing 10 toes down on the pattern-clashing.

Bad Bunny in Prada ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images How dapper (and unbelievably hot) does he look?

Whitney Peak in Chanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In: Smoking in the carpet in a Chanel suit. Out: Not wearing a boater hat, I guess.