Fashion
NYLON's 2025 Met Gala Best-Dressed List
These 15 starlets out-dandied the whole crowd.
Well, as of 9:22 p.m. on the night of the Met Gala, there’s still no sign of Rihanna on the red carpet. (She was spotted heading into her hotel — while others made their way to the museum — quietly debuting her third baby bump.) While we wait with bated breath to see what RiRi wears, we’ve taken a summary of the vast amount of looks that slowly waddled and weaved their way up the blue-and-floral stairscase and decided who has come out on top. As a quick reminder: The theme of the evening’s gala was “Tailored for You” to accompany the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition within the Costume Exhibit. With that in mind, we’ve chosen the below superlative dressers for their commitment to the prompt, their gender-bending abilities, and, well, just being dandy. Keep scrolling to see who we thought won the night.
Hunter Schafer in Prada
It’s part Marlene Dietrich, part butler, and 100% dandy.
A$AP Rocky in AWGE
The man with the most swag, wearing his own designs (with a little Bulgari bling). The true embodiment of the theme and the night.
Myha’la in Luar
A gravity-defying dress that is made more cool (if that’s possible) with her low-key makeup and killer Timberland-inspired boots.
Ayo Edebiri in Ferragamo
The co-chair is a vision with a look honoring her Nigerian heritage, and making it look so fresh and modern.
Ugbad Abdi in Michael Kors Collection
The perfect homage to André Leon Talley. No notes.
Monica Barbaro in Dior
We were not expecting this from Monica, but consider us enchanted by this Bar jacket and boater hat situation.
Cole Escola in Christopher John Rogers
The best makeup look of the night, and the best use of pattern (in fact, one of the only uses).
Colman Domingo in Valentino
The best-dressed man in the world naturally made our list, and this oyster-shell cape was one of the best entrances of the whole night.
Colman Domingo (Again) in Valentino
And underneath the cape, this excellent display of haberdashery awaited us.
Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo
A sensual (and rare) pop of color on the carpet. She looks ever the Harlem Renaissance cool cat.
Kendall Jenner in Torishéju
Kendall enlisted stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to outfit her in this Nigerian-Brazilian designer, and the research paid off.
Imaan Hammam in Magda Butrym
Our favorite styling of the night. Simply divine.
Joey King in Miu Miu
This was also an unexpected sleeper hit in our team Slack chat. We appreciate her standing 10 toes down on the pattern-clashing.
Bad Bunny in Prada
How dapper (and unbelievably hot) does he look?
Whitney Peak in Chanel
In: Smoking in the carpet in a Chanel suit.
Out: Not wearing a boater hat, I guess.
Diana Ross
A legend, and we can’t think of much more to say than that.