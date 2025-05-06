Fashion
The Best Met Gala 2025 Afterparty Looks
So many outfits, so many parties, so little time.
Maybe it was the rain, maybe it was everyone collectively gooped over Rihanna’s casual street-style pregnancy reveal, but the pace of this year’s Met Gala was particularly off. Case in point: RiRi arrived as some guests were leaving to change for the afterparty circuit — and a circuit it was indeed. Team NYLON hit the ground running while the carpet was still technically open to get a sense of who was where (and why), and perhaps most importantly, what they were wearing.
If the staircase of the Met is proof you understand the theme, the afterparty photo-op is proof you know how to pull a look for dancing and paparazzi flash. We saw all manner of changing outfits: Hailey Bieber switched from her plain blazer dress to a velvet corset delight; Rih showed off her baby bump (as she is wont to do) in a ruched and ruffled black two-piece; and finally, Julia Fox did what she does best: whatever the hell she wants. Keep reading to see the outfit changes you may have missed in the melee of Met Gala madness.
Rihanna
At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty
Hailey Bieber
At The GQ Party
Chappell Roan
At The GQ Party
Julia Fox
At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty
Paloma Elsesser
A$AP Rocky
At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty
Myha’la
In Luar at Aprèsmet3
Jenna Ortega
In Balmain at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty
Kelela
At Aprèsmet 3
Raul Lopez
In Luar at Aprèsmet3
Vittoria Ceretti
At Aprèsmet3
Sabrina Carpenter
In Louis Vuitton at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty
Moses Sumney
At The GQ Party
Jeremy Pope
At The GQ Party
Alex Consani
In Swarovski at The GQ Party
Natasha Lyonne
In Diotima at The GQ Party
Adut Akech
In Swarovski at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty
Charli XCX
In Javier Guijarro
Imaan Hammam
Ivy Getty
Rosé
In Saint Laurent
Monica Barbaro
FKA Twigs
At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square
Winnie Harlow
At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square
Alton Mason
At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square
Keke Palmer
At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament
LaLa Anthony & Kim Kardashian
At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament
Maggie Rogers
At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament
PinkPantheress
At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament
Renell Medrano & Mona Tougaard
At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament
Yvonne Orji
At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy
Yara Shahidi
At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy
Mia Moretti
At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas
At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy
Louisa Jacobson
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Addison Rae
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Suki Waterhouse
In Michael Kors Collection at the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Jennie
In Chanel at the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Tessa Thompson
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Joey King
In Miu Miu at the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Richie Shazam
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty
The Dare
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty
Ayo Edebiri
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty
AnnaSophia Robb
At the People's Met Gala Afterparty