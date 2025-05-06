Maybe it was the rain, maybe it was everyone collectively gooped over Rihanna’s casual street-style pregnancy reveal, but the pace of this year’s Met Gala was particularly off. Case in point: RiRi arrived as some guests were leaving to change for the afterparty circuit — and a circuit it was indeed. Team NYLON hit the ground running while the carpet was still technically open to get a sense of who was where (and why), and perhaps most importantly, what they were wearing.

If the staircase of the Met is proof you understand the theme, the afterparty photo-op is proof you know how to pull a look for dancing and paparazzi flash. We saw all manner of changing outfits: Hailey Bieber switched from her plain blazer dress to a velvet corset delight; Rih showed off her baby bump (as she is wont to do) in a ruched and ruffled black two-piece; and finally, Julia Fox did what she does best: whatever the hell she wants. Keep reading to see the outfit changes you may have missed in the melee of Met Gala madness.

Rihanna The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Hailey Bieber BFA.com At The GQ Party

Chappell Roan Hannah Turner Harts & Sansho Scott/BFA.com At The GQ Party

Julia Fox The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Paloma Elsesser Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Myha’la BFA.com In Luar at Aprèsmet3

Jenna Ortega The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Kelela Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock At Aprèsmet 3

Raul Lopez BFA.com In Luar at Aprèsmet3

Vittoria Ceretti BFA.com At Aprèsmet3

Sabrina Carpenter The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Moses Sumney BFA.com At The GQ Party

Jeremy Pope BFA.com At The GQ Party

Alex Consani BFA.com In Swarovski at The GQ Party

Natasha Lyonne BFA.com In Diotima at The GQ Party

Adut Akech Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Swarovski at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Charli XCX Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock In Javier Guijarro

Imaan Hammam BFA.com

Ivy Getty BFA.com

Rosé BFA.com In Saint Laurent

Monica Barbaro BFA.com

FKA Twigs BFA.com At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square

Winnie Harlow BFA.com At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square

Alton Mason BFA.com At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square

Keke Palmer Zach Hilty/BFA.com At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

LaLa Anthony & Kim Kardashian Zach Hilty/BFA.com At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

Maggie Rogers Zach Hilty/BFA.com At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

PinkPantheress Zach Hilty/BFA.com At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

Renell Medrano & Mona Tougaard Zach Hilty/BFA.com At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

Yvonne Orji Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Yara Shahidi Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Mia Moretti Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Louisa Jacobson Emilio Madrid At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Addison Rae Emilio Madrid At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Suki Waterhouse Emilio Madrid In Michael Kors Collection at the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Jennie Emilio Madrid In Chanel at the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Tessa Thompson Emilio Madrid At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Joey King Emilio Madrid In Miu Miu at the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Richie Shazam Emilio Madrid At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

The Dare Emilio Madrid At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Ayo Edebiri Emilio Madrid At the People's Met Gala Afterparty