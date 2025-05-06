NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna seen at the Met-Gala after party at the 'Jean's' in NoHo on May...
The Best Met Gala 2025 Afterparty Looks

So many outfits, so many parties, so little time.

by Kevin LeBlanc

Maybe it was the rain, maybe it was everyone collectively gooped over Rihanna’s casual street-style pregnancy reveal, but the pace of this year’s Met Gala was particularly off. Case in point: RiRi arrived as some guests were leaving to change for the afterparty circuit — and a circuit it was indeed. Team NYLON hit the ground running while the carpet was still technically open to get a sense of who was where (and why), and perhaps most importantly, what they were wearing.

If the staircase of the Met is proof you understand the theme, the afterparty photo-op is proof you know how to pull a look for dancing and paparazzi flash. We saw all manner of changing outfits: Hailey Bieber switched from her plain blazer dress to a velvet corset delight; Rih showed off her baby bump (as she is wont to do) in a ruched and ruffled black two-piece; and finally, Julia Fox did what she does best: whatever the hell she wants. Keep reading to see the outfit changes you may have missed in the melee of Met Gala madness.

Rihanna

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Hailey Bieber

BFA.com

At The GQ Party

Chappell Roan

Hannah Turner Harts & Sansho Scott/BFA.com

At The GQ Party

Julia Fox

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Paloma Elsesser

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Myha’la

BFA.com

In Luar at Aprèsmet3

Jenna Ortega

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Kelela

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

At Aprèsmet 3

Raul Lopez

BFA.com

In Luar at Aprèsmet3

Vittoria Ceretti

BFA.com

At Aprèsmet3

Sabrina Carpenter

The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Moses Sumney

BFA.com

At The GQ Party

Jeremy Pope

BFA.com

At The GQ Party

Alex Consani

BFA.com

In Swarovski at The GQ Party

Natasha Lyonne

BFA.com

In Diotima at The GQ Party

Adut Akech

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Swarovski at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Afterparty

Charli XCX

Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

In Javier Guijarro

Imaan Hammam

BFA.com

Ivy Getty

BFA.com

Rosé

BFA.com

In Saint Laurent

Monica Barbaro

BFA.com

FKA Twigs

BFA.com

At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square

Winnie Harlow

BFA.com

At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square

Alton Mason

BFA.com

At The Dirty Rose hosted by Teyana Taylor at EDITION Times Square

Keke Palmer

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

LaLa Anthony & Kim Kardashian

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

Maggie Rogers

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

PinkPantheress

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

Renell Medrano & Mona Tougaard

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At Pharrell’s After Hours UNO Tournament

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Yara Shahidi

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Mia Moretti

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the BOOM Met Gala Afterparty hosted by Burna Boy

Louisa Jacobson

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Addison Rae

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Suki Waterhouse

Emilio Madrid

In Michael Kors Collection at the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Jennie

Emilio Madrid

In Chanel at the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Tessa Thompson

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Joey King

Emilio Madrid

In Miu Miu at the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Richie Shazam

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

The Dare

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

Ayo Edebiri

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty

AnnaSophia Robb

Emilio Madrid

At the People's Met Gala Afterparty