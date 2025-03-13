Rihanna’s Neon Pumas Are The Solution To Your Spring-Shoe Woes

We’ve officially had our first False Spring day, which means Real Spring is right around the corner (we hope). Any optimist will take the 60-degree day that came and went as a sign to start shaping up their spring wardrobe, and lucky for us, there’s a bevy of options in that vein. Whether you want to channel a Milanese housewife who’s on vacation in Santa Monica or a typical Coachella attendee, we’ve got you. Keep scrolling for a hit of collabs, denim, and Rihanna’s sneaker empire.

H&M Is Ready For The Desert

Tyla Courtesy of H&M Caroline Polachek Courtesy of H&M 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Their Spring/Summer 2025 collection is all festival-leaning, with swishy dresses, relaxed shirting, and sturdy boots that will honestly look better covered in Coachella dust. They enlisted Tyla and Caroline Polachek to help set the musical mood, and the collection drops on hm.com on March 20.

The Designer Musical Chairs Game Isn’t Over...

Donatella Versace Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dario Vitale (L) Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This morning, Donatella Versace announced she will be transitioning into her role as Chief Brand Ambassador for her family’s fashion label, having lead the charge since her brother’s passing. Dario Vitale, former head of ready-to-wear at Miu Miu, is now Chief Creative Officer. We’ve also got our sights set on one more announcement coming soon...

Cecilie Bahnsen & The North Face (Finally) Drop Their Pitch-Perfect Capsule

Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen

We saw it hit the runway last fashion week, and now it’s finally here. The delectable and functional dress is there, plus a great duffle bag to make baggage-claim bag spotting that much easier. Half the pieces are already sold out, so snag what you can, and fast.

Rihanna’s Sickly-Green Pumas Are Here To Spice Up Your Shoe Rack

Courtesy of PUMA

The shade names alone should convince you, and these are also right in step with our trend prediction of low-rise, boxing-lite sneaks. There’s also a cleated jelly sandal, which we’re admittedly still on the fence about — we just need Rih to style them her way and we’ll be sold.

Sienna Miller Goes Boho-Lite For FRAME

Erik Torstensson

Part II of her Spring/Summer 2025 campaign sees her in a little more clothing than last time, embracing a ‘70s spirit in bell-bottom jeans and a bell-sleeve henley.

A Californian & An Italian Walk Into A Bar...

Courtesy of LaDouble J

And create the psychedelic, playful, and free collection that is La DoubleJ x MOTHER’s Ciao Mamma! Expect great button-downs, wide jeans, and adorable snug tees.

Prada’s Re-Nylon Campaign Highlights Environmental Crises

Courtesy of Prada

Prada ambassador Sadie Sink traveled to Mexico for the brand’s SEA BEYOND program, in partnership with UNESCO and National Geographic OceanWorks, to take a look at two essential components of the ocean’s biome that are under attack due to climate change: Whale sharks and kelp. The informative and gorgeously shot episodes are available to watch here, and the Re-Nylon collection made with recycled ocean plastic is also online.