Eternal Muse Sienna Miller Is Back In Front Of The Camera For Frame

Feb. 6 is the official start to New York Fashion Week, but before we can even sit down for our first show, there’s some off-runway news to dig into. It’s campaign season in fashion, and we’ve got a slew of well-cast and well-shot pictures for your consideration. Elsewhere, Fendi, Loewe, and Tommy Hilfiger all have new accessories we’re here for. Keep reading to see what else the week holds.

Sienna Miller & Her Man Oli Green Are Frame’s Denim Duo

Erik Torstensson

The woman refuses to age! We’re happy to see her all loved up with her beau while she wears the defining jean shape of the moment: high-waisted, tight on the thigh, and roomy from the knee down.

In Other Campaign News...

Mona Tougaard for Versace Mert & Marcus Liu Wen for Ferragamo Juergen Teller Grace Ling for Gotham Courtesy of Gotham Richie Shazam for Gotham Courtesy of Gotham Amy Sedaris for Nordstrom Cass Bird John Early & Kate Berlant for Nordstrom Cass Bird

Versace got Mona Tougaard to try out bangs, Ferragamo took Liu Wen to Tuscany to sport their balletic collection, and Nordstrom takes on New York with legends including Amy Sedaris and besties John Early & Kate Berlant. Another notable city launch: Gotham celebrating its position as one of the premiere New York cannabis dispensaries by tapping city folks like Richie Shazam and Grace Ling to front the most aptly named campaign in recent memory, High Love New York.

The Fendi Baguette Has A Mom

Courtesy of Fendi

The Mamma is the softer, slouchier parent to the Baguette we all know and love. For Spring, they’re introducing her in three sizes (Small, Medium, Large) and three colors, including this delicious sage green.

Loewe’s Beloved Shoes Get A Facelift



Just like the much-anticipated sequel to M3GAN, M3GAN 2.0, Loewe named the updated take on their Ballet Sneakers Ballet Sneakers 2.0. The upgrades include a grippier sole, on-trend colors, and more comfort in the construction to make schlepping stylish and pain-free.

Tommy Hilfiger Makes Sports Caps Cool Enough For Everyday

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Try out one of their red, white, and blue caps made in partnership with ‘47. Because you need a cute hat to wear when your man drags you to a basketball game, but the colors of his preferred team don’t always match the ‘fit.