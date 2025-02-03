Olivia Rodrigo’s Versace Grammys Dress Is Older Than Her

Aside from weird belts courtesy of Norah Jones and Chase Stokes, the other emerging nanotrends of the 2025 Grammy Awards seem to be 1) vintage and 2) black halter-neck dresses. Venn diagraming both is Olivia Rodrigo, who just vamped it up on Feb. 2’s red carpet in plunging, cutout Versace — from a season that walked before she was born.

The gown, which is also cut to dip in the back and sides, is from the Italian house’s Spring/Summer 2000 ready-to-wear collection, where it was shown in hot pink silk (with matching aviators, no less). The 21-year-old avid vintage wearer’s version features the same strappy, backless silhouette and crisscross detailing at the low-slung waist.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

A grown-up choice, to be sure, that shines on its own paired with a minimal Tiffany & Co. bracelet, Stuart Weitzman heels, loose waves, and earth-toned makeup. But a piece of fashion-history information that makes this moment even more va-va-voom (and nicely circular)? The fact that Jennifer Lopez’s infamous down-to-the-navel green dress — which she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony in February 2000 — is from the same collection.