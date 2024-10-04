Sienna Miller & More Keep It Sheer At Chiltern Firehouse’s Anniversary Ball

The Chiltern Firehouse in London is not the Brit’s version of Soho House: It’s way cooler than that. (Annabel’s in Mayfair is a more apt comparison.) The social club, restaurant, and celeb hangout has been the place to have a cup of tea and casually spot Dua Lipa on a weekday afternoon for 10 years now, and on Oct. 3 they threw a masquerade ball to celebrate. The ladies of London nary need an excuse to dress up, and the likes of Sienna Miller, Ellie Goulding, and Lily Allen all turned up in their fanciest — and chest-forward — ball looks, embracing what is shaping up to be a very boob-forward year for celebrity style.

Goulding and Allen were the yin and yang, respectively, of the party, both opting for strapless corseted gowns with thigh-high slits and oodles of cleavage. Goulding let her satin and mesh inlay gown do all the talking and didn’t do too much with the glam or accessories, opting for a sky-high black patent sandal to brave the cobblestones in. Allen’s frock from Aadnevik had a lot more va va voom with lacy hearts, rhinestones, and feathers.

And then, of course, there’s Sienna Miller: Glastonbury queen, new-found Chloé girl, and forever muse to the fashion industry’s most boho-leaning designers. She wore a flowing black wisp of a dress that cut down to her navel, with gold ombré sequins around her décolletage. The most stylish woman of the night wore a gold eye mask and some serious knee-high lace-up boots, never one to teeter on the English capital’s perilous streets. With the help of these three gorgeous gals, the breast-forward looks we’ve been seeing all year aren’t stopping anytime soon, and more power to them.