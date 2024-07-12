Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Made Side-Boob Look Strangely Elegant

Daisy Edgar-Jones stepped onto the sandy “carpet” at the L.A. premiere of Twisters on wearing a white-hot asymmetrical Gucci dress that somehow made side-boob look elegant.

In a continuation of fashion’s obsession with all things, uh, mammary, the Normal People star’s ensemble at the July 11 event was cut to subtly contrast a high cowl neck with a bare side view. To show off the exposed back and scarf ties of the gown, Edgar-Jones wore her hair up in a teased ponytail with middle-parted bangs. A thick gold cuff on her forearm and neutral makeup — albeit with major lashes, top and bottom — tied the look together.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

As splashy as the press tour for her upcoming film with Hollywood’s favorite new leading man, Glen Powell, has been, Edgar-Jones has kept her looks on the more muted side in keeping with the disaster-movie vibe. Stylist Dani Michelle has mostly opted for darker neutrals like rich brown Vivienne Westwood for the global premiere, and midnight blue Victoria Beckham for a promotional event in London.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Michelle has been turning Edgar-Jones into a bona fide red-carpet darling with more daring looks as well, like a Bianca Jagger-inspired, all-white Eli Saab lace bra and trouser set, or a red-hot Schiaparelli cocktail dress with gilded nipple details and matching keyhole pumps. While it’s not method styling per se, Edgar-Jones is really becoming her own sartorial force of nature.