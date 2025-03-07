A Y2K Supermodel Reunion & More Paris Fashion Week Party Photos You Missed

The weather in Paris is positively balmy, with 70-degree days and blasting sun getting the girls to show some leg and bless the timeline with multiple looks a day (thanks, Doechii). It’s no wonder, then, that the evenings are equally as fashion-forward, with places to be every night across the city after the day’s various runways. We’re starting off strong with a dinner full of knit dresses, cigarette breaks, and cosmos, plus the first (of what we’re sure is many) party at celeb cafeteria Caviar Kaspia. Keep checking back as we update with all the blurry, flash-heavy pics from every smoke-break sidewalk and dark velvet corner booth.

Dodiee & Christie Tyler Break In Cloche

Leave it to cool-girl brand Dodiee to bring the girls to a new central-Paris hotspot a stone’s throw away from the Palais Royal, with a dinner worthy of the hangovers it certainly brought. It was something of a Y2K reunion for Daria Strokous, Lindsey Wixon, and Irina Lazareanu, runway models extraordinaire who made apt Dodiee ambassadors for the evening. Influencers like Jalil Johnson and writers like Becky Malinsky all filed in for drinks, cheeky skinny cigs, and dancing, the better to show off Dodiee’s fringed and flared fashion.

Christie Tyler Paul Delloz Daria Strokous, Irina Lazareanu, Lindsey Wixson Paul Delloz Emily Bonita Paul Delloz Olivia Joan Galli, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christie Tyler, Emily Bonita Paul Delloz 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

PrettyLittleThing Shuts Down Caviar Kaspia

The fast-fashion retailer is in the midst of a rebrand (just like Dries, Tom Ford, Givenchy... indeed, half of fashion) and wanted to celebrate with an opulent soirée worthy of their new look. They brought out the big guns, namely the caviar-topped potatoes and stars like Naomi, Rosie, and Kelly, who were all game for some photos and schmoozing with designers like Daniel Lee and Guram Gvasalia.