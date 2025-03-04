The Best Celebrity Style At Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025

If you thought awards season was long, wait until you hear about Fashion Month. While the Oscars usually come just after the end of Paris Fashion Week, this year the biggest night in Hollywood happened right before. So, a few lucky ladies will be making the 13-hour flight to the French capital for another red-carpet and glam marathon, this time in the name of fashion. A few business items of note before we launch into the week include debut shows for designers at storied houses, including Sarah Burton at Givenchy and Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford (both of whom gave a first taste of their visions on Timothée Chalamet over the weekend), plus the shift in schedule with Saint Laurent closing out the week, an honor usually reserved for Louis Vuitton.

Elsewhere, there are the reliable designer-celebrity relationships more consistent than Azealia Banks’ hateful X rants: Jisoo and Dior, Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent, Lisa and Louis Vuitton, and more we’ll surely cover as the week unfolds. Keep checking back as we update with every look on every star you won’t want to miss.

Jisoo at Dior Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James at Dior Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Elle Macpherson at Dior Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman at Dior Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock