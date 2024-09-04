Lady Gaga Wore A New Custom Dress & A 21-Year-Old Couture Hat To Venice Film Festival

The wait for Lady Gaga’s return to the red carpet is over. The star of the upcoming jukebox musical movie Joker: Folie à Deux stepped out for the film’s premiere at Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4 in what can only be described as vintage Gaga. She chose a custom Dior Haute Couture dress featuring a plunging velvet bodice and a massive silk and velvet skirt that’s folded over on itself like a big piece of ribbon candy. She paired it with a lace Philip Treacy horned headpiece from his fall 2001 couture collection and some ice-cold Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a necklace that has spikes that coordinate with the pointy hat. In true Gaga fashion, she capped off the look with platform silk boots, because vertically challenged girls need all the help they can get.

Joker: Folie à Deux is Gaga’s third leading role in a film, following her spin as Ally in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born and her starring moment in House of Gucci as the murderous Patrizia Reggiani. She’ll embody Harley Quinn in the movie that just premiered, which she told Empire was “unlike anything I’ve ever done before.” This outing also marks the first time she’s walked a red carpet with her fiancé Michael Polansky.

It’s going to be a hectic fall for Gaga, if the schedule she just tweeted is any indication. After the whirlwind press tour for Joker: Folie à Deux, she’ll have a month until the movie opens on Oct. 4, and the lead single from her still-unnamed seventh album (LG7, in stan lingo) will also be dropping in October, though she hasn’t specified when. We’ll be waiting, paws up.