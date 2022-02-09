Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci Press Tour Deserves An Oscar

Culture
The performance of a lifetime.
Not only did Gaga give an impressive performance as Patrizia Reggiani, the infamous wife of Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, but she gave just as inspired a performance as a Star On A Press Tour, a role for which she’s already won the Oscar many times over. The House of Gucci press tour got more bonkers by the week — ultimately culminating in what feels like a master class in camp. Read on for all the ridiculous things Gaga said on her House of Gucci press tour.
Gaga famously committed to the role for a year and a half of her life, playing the role of the Very Serious Actor, dyeing her blonde hair brown and speaking in an Italian accent, even around her friends and family, on and off-camera. “I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as [my character] for a year and a half,” she said. “I never broke. I stayed with her.”