Lady Gaga Just Dropped Her First Big Clue About LG7’s Release Date

The Little Monsters have been in a bit of a musical dry spell for the past four years, but that’s about to end. After Lady Gaga released 2020’s Chromatica, she stepped away from the mic to focus on other ventures (namely, her ever-growing makeup company and her acting career). However, she’s now confirmed new music is on the way and has been dropping some tantalizing hints about when her seventh studio album will finally arrive.

Although there’s been hopeful buzz about LG7 for years, it wasn’t until Gaga dropped her Chromatica Ball concert special on May 25 that fans got their first peek at the new era. At the very end of the special, the words “LG7 Gaga Returns” flashed on the screen before shuttering to black.

Since then, Gaga has been in full clown mode ahead of the Oct. 4 release of Joker: Folie à Deux, but she isn’t joking around when it comes to this still-mysterious album. In fact, during the movie’s premiere at Venice Film Festival, she dropped the first big hint about when fans can expect Mother Monster to make her return.

When Will LG7 Be Released?

On Sept. 3, Gaga posted a photo of her upcoming itinerary with a very important date at the bottom. Well — more like half a date. The schedule reads, “XX October: LG7 first single.”

From the event’s positioning, it appears the new single will be released after Oct. 4, with Gaga kick-starting her new era right after shaking off Harley Quinn.

The Tracklist Won’t Include “Die With A Smile”

But wait, didn’t Gaga just release a single? A couple weeks ahead of her lead single tease, Gaga did drop “Die with a Smile,” a country-tinged duet with Bruno Mars.

However, Gaga’s reps confirmed to Variety that the collab is a standalone single, with Gaga herself adding that it’s a treat for fans “while you wait till LG7.”