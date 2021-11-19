Lady Gaga is back on tour — a press tour that is. Gearing up for the release of her new movie House of Gucci on Nov. 24, the pop star has been hitting the red carpet around the world, including London, Milan, New York, and, most recently, Los Angeles. And just like her powerful on-stage presence, Gaga has seriously stunned every red carpet look, as well as every other off-duty public appearance in between.

The award-winning performer’s first House of Gucci stop was in London for the film’s UK premiere in early November, and she kicked off her string of sartorial moments with a showstopper. Dressed by stylist team of Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, Gaga shut down the red carpet wearing a violet silk chiffon turtleneck cape gown from the new Gucci Love Parade collection. She finished her look with fishnet stockings, crystal-embellished mesh gloves, and bedazzled heeled platform boots, which have become footwear staple for the star throughout her tour.

While we can’t wait to finally watch her stellar performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, her killer red carpet looks are holding us over until next week.

From designer gowns and cutout dresses to Birkin bags and her favorite Stevie Nicks tee, we’ve gathered every outfit from Lady Gaga during her House of Gucci press tour, below.

November 18, 2021 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci, Gaga wore a metallic sequin gown with a train from Valentino’s Valentino Spring 2021 couture collection.

November 17, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In New York, Gaga went for a high-low look with a blazer over her favorite Stevie Nicks 1989 tour tee by Fear of God, ripped jeans, black lace-up platform boots, and a white Birkin bag adorned with a pink Hermès scarf.

November 16, 2021 Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Arriving to the New York premiere of House of Gucci, Gaga wore a custom black velvet halter gown by Giorgio Armani Privé.

November 15, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In New York, Gaga wore an oversized gray cheetah-printed trench coat by Lanvin while arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

November 15, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Also in New York, Gaga stepped out wearing a black one-shoulder gown Valentino gown while leaving the Ed Sullivan Theatre.

November 13, 2021 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Milan, Gaga attended the Italian premiere of House of Gucci at The Space Cinema Odeon wearing a bright red custom Versace gown with gold Tiffany & Co. jewels.

November 13, 2021 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images The singer stepped out of her hotel in Milan wearing a long-sleeved leopard-print dress from Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection with a white Valentino purse and earrings to match.

November 13, 2021 Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving to the next leg of her press tour in Milan, Gaga wore this oversized haute couture camel coat, silver platform heels, and white-frame sunglasses, all by Valentino.

November 12, 2021 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Out in London, Gaga was spotted wearing a crystal-embellished Alexander McQueen look with matching boots and a black Gucci bag.

November 11, 2021 Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Leaving the screening of her new film in London, Gaga stepped out in a chocolate-brown slip dress from Nensi Dojaka with matching platform open-toe heels.

November 11, 2021 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Sporting her winter whites in London, Gaga wore a belted cream-colored coat from Celine by Hedi Slimane with a white Birkin bag in hand.

November 10, 2021 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Still decked out in Gucci, Gaga was seen leaving her London hotel in a monogram Gucci look featuring an embroidered midi dress and cape with a silver leather mini Gucci bag and mega-platform heels.

November 9, 2021 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga and the rest of the cast kicked off the House of Gucci press tour in London for its UK premiere. The actress stunned on the red carpet wearing a violet purple gown from the Gucci Love Parade collection and paired it with fishnet stockings, her classic black platform booties, and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

See more of Lady Gaga’s looks from her summer in New York City, the 2020 MTV VMAs, and the red carpet.