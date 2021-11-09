Lady Gaga Wore Fishnets & Platform Boots For Her First House Of Gucci Premiere

Finally, the House of Gucci promo tour has taken off and, naturally, Lady Gaga was the epitome of “Hollywood glam” in a recent head-turning appearance at the film’s red carpet premiere in London.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the singer and actress stunned at in a (quite literally) sweeping violet-colored gown from Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection, styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. Gaga then paired her elaborate silhouette with fishnet stockings, crystal-embellished mesh gloves, and a pair of her signature platform boots that are bedazzled to match her full look. She also upped her flowy ensemble even further with shimmery purple eyeshadow and diamond-studded accessories.

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, is centered around the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci who founded the Italian luxury fashion house in 1921. The Chromatica songstress is set to star as Maurizio’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who allegedly arranged the murder. Gaga is joined by a number of other A-list celebrities in the film, including Adam Driver as Maurizio, Al Pacino as Maurizio’s uncle, and Jared Leto as his cousin.

While we wait for the film to hit theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24, check out more celebrity appearances at the London premiere for House of Gucci, including Lady Gaga in Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection, Jared Leto, and more, ahead.

Lady Gaga Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a flowy violet-colored ensemble paired with fishnets and crystal-embellished mesh gloves from Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection. She finished her look with bedazzled heeled platform boots.

Jared Leto Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a teal velvet suit with gray boots and a silver metallic heart-shaped clutch by Gucci.

Adam Driver Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a suited look with black leather shoes by Burberry.

Salma Hayek Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a gold pleated ensemble by Gucci.

Camille Cottin Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Bimini Bon-Boulash Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tega Alexander Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clara Amfo Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

