It’s been almost a year and a half since Lady Gaga was announced as the star of Ridley Scott’s upcoming film, House of Gucci, about the murder of Maurizio Gucci (better known as the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the Italian luxury fashion house that is now run by Alessandro Michele). The artist born Stefani Germanotta, an Italian herself (and don’t you forget it), was set to play Maurizio’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who allegedly tried to arrange the murder. Months later, the cast was filled out with a number of other A-Listers, including Al Pacino as Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo, Jared Leto as his cousin, Paolo, and Adam Driver as Maurizio himself. There was so much to be excited about, but in the months since, details about the project have been shockingly scarce.

That is, until yesterday. In the middle of the workday, Lady Gaga took to Instagram (and Twitter) to offer fans the first sneak peek of her and Driver’s central characters. “Signore e Signora Gucci,” she wrote in the caption, capping it all off with the hashtag #HouseOfGucci.

Reader, I lost my mind.

Here’s everything we know about House Of Gucci so far:

The Looks Will Be Everything

Set against a snow-capped background that gives off major Aspen Ski Week vibes — all filming is being done in Rome, though, so obviously it’s not — the simple image features the 5’1” Gaga standing next to the 6’2” Driver. Driver wears a pair of large Terry Richardson-esque aviator glasses and has one hand on his hip while the other wraps around Gaga’s shoulder. The pair both offer up sly smirks while gazing affectionately into the camera.

Judging by this picture, the costume design in House of Gucci will be stunning. Much like American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace — the Ryan Murphy-created miniseries about the brutal murder of a different Italian fashion legend — House of Gucci promises to immerse viewers in the beautifully gaudy styles that would later become the House signature. In the photo, Gaga’s Patrizia is dressed in all black with tons of gold-accented jewelry. And I mean tons: she wears a huge ring on her finger, and a chunky gold bangle with large pearls around her wrist. Up top, she has on at least two chains, a pearl necklace, and a gold-and-pearl choker. She caps it all off with a pair of gold earrings and a furry white cossack hat. Driver, meanwhile, is outfitted in an utterly luxurious beige cableknit sweater that gives Chris Evans’ similarly-covetable Knives Out sweater a run for its money. Like a true fashion icon, the sweater is tucked into a white snowsuit that’s been tied around his waist. Both actors look incredible.

The Plot Is Based On A Wild True Story

While Driver’s smirk seems to express real happiness, Gaga’s, for what it’s worth, looks slightly more insidious. It’s a fittingly nefarious expression for the actress, whose character, need I remind you, was tried and convicted for orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband. (The real-life Patrizia Reggiani was sentenced to 26 years in prison, but only served 18 thanks to her “good behavior.” She was released less than five years ago, in October 2016.)

The Film Will Be Out Later This Year

For now, House of Gucci is set to release later this year on November 24, 2021. But with filming on the production only a month in, and COVID-19 still throwing everything into disarray, who can ever really know what MGM will do in the future? Fingers crossed though. I need this more than air.