Gucci hosted the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, taking place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov. 6. Just like the Gucci Love Parade show that happened earlier that week, the red carpet affair was filled with celebrity guests, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-Yeon, and more.

On top of over-the-top glam ensembles and feathered suits (with most of them, of course, by Gucci), Punisher singer Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal have seemingly confirmed their relationship at the star-studded event. The duo was seen embracing one another on the carpet, with Bridgers even smiling at Mescal and resting her head on his shoulders. The pair wore their Gucci best, with Mescal sporting a black tux while Bridgers wore a cream-colored blouse and a red tartan-plaid skirt.

It also seems that the 27-year-old “sad girl indie” singer further confirmed their attendance and humorously tweeted about Mescal during the event, writing “paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce.”

The couple first sparked their “not-so-subtle” subtle dating rumors back in 2020 when Bridgers referred to the actor in a 2020 interview as “the cute boy” and started flirting publicly in a series of tweets. A few months later in December 2020, Mescal even starred in Bridgers’ “Savior Complex” music video, temporarily squashing dating rumors and just being close friends.

Ahead, check out the best fashion moments from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala event hosted by Gucci, including Miley Cyrus in a Gucci x Balenciaga suit, Jung Ho-Yeon in Louis Vuitton, and more.

Phoebe Bridgers Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a cream floral-macramé top and a red tartan maxi skirt, paired with black leather high heel boots and a black velvet clutch, all by Gucci.

Paul Mescal Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a Gucci black velvet tuxedo with a white button-up shirt and a black silk bowtie. Mescal completed his outfit with black wool pants and patent leather lace-up shoes.

Billie Eilish Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a custom Gucci long-sleeve monogram netted top with an embroidered flower corseted lace dress and a faux fur jacket. The Happier Than Ever singer finished her ensemble with black “GG” embroidered Supreme tights and black platform heels.

Lil Nas X Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a Gucci yellow monogram suit with blush-colored feather cuffs and a pale rose silk shirt. The Montero singer also wore brown leather loafers and jewelry also by Gucci.

Elle Fanning Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci’s black tulle A-line gown with drapes and a crystal corsage brooch and black leather high heel platform sandals. Fanning completed her look with jewels, also by Gucci.

Jodie Turner-Smith Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a hot-pink rhinestone embellished lace sleeveless gown with ostrich feather muffs and silver metallic leather high heel sandals and a pink metallic leather clutch by Gucci. The actress also completed her ensemble with jewels from Gucci.

Miley Cyrus Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a matching multicolor floral-printed jacket and pantashoes with a silk mock-neck shirt from Gucci x Balenciaga collection. The Plastic Hearts singer completed her look with a Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass bag and jewels from Rahaminov, Ruchi, and Jared Lehr.

Florence Welch Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci’s flowy sea-blue gown adorned with an embroidered lamé belt and bejeweled brooch, finishing with silver metallic platform sandals.

Jared Leto Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white double-breasted suit with pink ostrich feather cuffs over a sheer cream top and gray leather boots. Leto completed his gala look with a diamond-studded lion head necklace, all by Gucci.

Hailey Bieber Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a sleek gray ensemble scrunched at the sleeves from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello’s Spring 2022 collection, paired with gold cuffs.

Jennie Kim and Jung Ho-Yeon BlackPink’s Jennie Kim wore a vintage black gown with crystal-embellished neckline from Thierry Mugler’s Fall 2000 collection, which she acquired from Los Angeles-based showroom Tab Vintage. Squid Game’s Jung Ho-Yeon was also seen beside Jennie wearing a black sleeveless maxi gown with a plunging V-neck and jewels from Louis Vuitton.

Sydney Sweeney Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black asymmetrical one-shoulder gown and a leather clutch from Saint Laurent.

Tyler, The Creator Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing an all-black ‘fit, including a puffer coat with knee-length shorts and black loafers. The musician also wore a fuzzy Ushanka, black sunglasses, and carried a printed baby pink briefcase.

Dove Cameron Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a silk pink midi dress with monogram sheer tights, along with a shimmery clutch and glittered platform heels from Gucci’s Spring 2016 collection.

Dakota Johnson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a sleeveless bejeweled halter bodice with pale rose wide-legged pants, paired with silver metallic platform heels from Gucci.

Suki Waterhouse Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a pale rose V-neck gown with lace bodice, feather muffs, and a crystal-embellished skirt from Gucci’s Spring 2021 collection. The model-turned-singer also wore the fashion house’s silver high heel sandals.

Tracee Ellis Ross Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Gucci iridescent sequin sleeveless suit with a bronze sequin overcoat and black high-heel sandals.

Kirsten Dunst Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Gucci black chantilly lace gown with ruffle details on the shoulder and cosmic cat embroidery on the front, along with a black velvet clutch.

Awkwafina Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a custom all-over crystal and appliqué embroidered tulle gown with dark peony ostrich feather muffs and a candy red ostrich feather hem, as well as matching gloves, all by Gucci.

Paris Hilton Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a custom white gown by Pamela Rolland with embroidered crystal details and white tulle.

Olivia Wilde Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black Gucci all-over sequin embroidered gown with a pink butterfly appliqué on the bodice.

