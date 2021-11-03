On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Gucci hosted its Gucci Love Parade show, completely shutting down Hollywood Boulevard to use the Walk of Fame as its runway. Inspired by all things Hollywood glam, the event was a star-studded affair and the celebrity attendees dazzled in Gucci’s latest, and even some custom, looks.

Check out the best-dressed celebrities at Gucci Love Parade, from Måneskin in suited ensembles to Lizzo’s monogram coat and Billie Eilish’s burgundy dress, ahead.