Fashion
What’s a Hollywood runway show without a famous front row?
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Gucci hosted its Gucci Love Parade show, completely shutting down Hollywood Boulevard to use the Walk of Fame as its runway. Inspired by all things Hollywood glam, the event was a star-studded affair and the celebrity attendees dazzled in Gucci’s latest, and even some custom, looks.
Check out the best-dressed celebrities at Gucci Love Parade, from Måneskin in suited ensembles to Lizzo’s monogram coat and Billie Eilish’s burgundy dress, ahead.
Wearing a burgundy lace ensemble with matching platform heels, cat-eye frames, and a bejeweled headpiece.