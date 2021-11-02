India Roby
The Best Celebrity Looks From The 2021 WSJ. Innovator Awards

From Kim Kardashian to Lil Nas X.

On Monday, Nov. 1, WSJ. Magazine hosted its 2021 Innovator Awards. The celebrity-filled event celebrated and honored a number of famous talents and their impactful achievements, from Lil Nas X for music to Kim Kardashian’s successful brand SKIMS. Of course, the event came with a star-studded and very fashionable red carpet affair, including statement dresses, cool suiting, and more.

Ahead, check out the best celebrity looks from the 2021 WSJ. Innovator Awards red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aurora James

Wearing a black blazer paired with thigh-high, leopard-print boots and a checkered clutch.

