On Monday, Nov. 1, WSJ. Magazine hosted its 2021 Innovator Awards. The celebrity-filled event celebrated and honored a number of famous talents and their impactful achievements, from Lil Nas X for music to Kim Kardashian’s successful brand SKIMS. Of course, the event came with a star-studded and very fashionable red carpet affair, including statement dresses, cool suiting, and more.

Ahead, check out the best celebrity looks from the 2021 WSJ. Innovator Awards red carpet.