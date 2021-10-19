On Monday, Oct. 18, Marvel Studios’ Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, hosted the world premiere in Los Angeles, featuring a star-studded lineup on the red carpet, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and more, wearing their best fashion ensembles.

Award-winning actress Jolie, who plays Thena in the upcoming film, which is set to be released on Friday, Nov. 5, brought five of her children (with her second eldest son, Pax, absent from the event) to the celebratory affair, and they were dressed in vintage and upcycled looks from Jolie’s own wardrobe over the years.

Zahara, who’s 16 years old, dazzled in a shimmery Elie Saab haute couture gown that Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars, while Shiloh, 15, was dressed a Gabriela Hearst look that her mother wore back in July at Guerlain’s “Women for Bees” initiative event in Paris. They were also joined by their siblings Maddox, who wore an all-black look with sneakers, and twins Vivienne (in a cream-colored midi dress) and Knox (in a black shirt with a dark green vest and matching pants). As for Jolie, she posed alongside her children in a stunning, sleeveless tan gown from Balmain’s Resort 2022 collection.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” Jolie told Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet event. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Angelina Jolie with her children Maddox (left), Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie in an Elie Saab haute couture gown at the 2014 Oscars. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Ahead, check out the best fashion moments from the Eternals red carpet premiere, including Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton, Chloé Zhao in Chanel, and more.

Angelina Jolie Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jolie was seen wearing a sleeveless, tan gown from Balmain’s Resort 2022 collection.

Gemma Chan Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gemma Chan stunned in an elaborate ensemble from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 collection.

Richard Madden Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richard Madden wore a a custom midnight blue jacket by Giorgio Armani with matching trousers. He also wore white silk top, a satin bow tie and black patent lace up shoes.

Kumail Nanjiani Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kumail Nanjiani wore a couture printed jacket and purple trousers by Umar Sayeed, paired with black square-toed boots.

Lia McHugh Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 14-year-old actress Lia McHugh wore a red ensemble adorned with a 3D-frill top from Christopher Kane’s Spring 2022 collection, paired with strappy, red sandals from Sophia Webster.

Brian Tyree Henry Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brian Tyree Henry attended the event alongside actor Esai Daniel Cross, with Henry in a black jacket lined in purple detailing and black trousers. Cross wore a blue and black suited look with sneakers from Adidas.

Lauren Ridloff Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lauren Ridloff wore a black-and-white mini romper from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with black tights and pointed black pumps.

Don Lee (Ma Dong-Seok) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Actor Don Lee wore a satin blue suited look to the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles.

Kit Harington Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kit Harington was seen in a black pin-striped suited look at the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles.

Salma Hayek Pinault Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Salma Hayek Pinault wore a custom Gucci black peplum gown adorned with a slit and lined with a golden fabric in the inside. She completed her look with gold platform heels and a black clutch from Tyler Ellis.