Lady Gaga's 2020 VMAs Outfits Involved A Face Mask & Helmet

The 2020 MTV VMAs may be happening virtually this time around, but that didn't stop Lady Gaga from maintaining social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines. The Chromatica pop star arrived to the VMAs red carpet wearing a moonman-inspired helmet. "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing," wrote Gaga in an Instagram post.

Styled by Nicola Formichetti, who reunited with Gaga for earlier this year in April, dressed her in a red carpet look inspired by the MTV VMA award, the Moonman, including a sculptural silver dress from Area's Fall 2020 collection. He finished the ensemble with black platform heels from pole dancing shoe brand Pleasers and a clear helmet by designer and wardrobe fabricator Conrad Muscarella.

During the ceremony, Gaga and Ariana Grande took on a slew of awards for their music video "Rain On Me." To accept the first award for "Song of the Year," Gaga arrived on stage in a custom Iris van Herpen dress, a pink leather mask by Spanish designer Cecilio Castrillo, and the same Pleasers platforms as her red carpet look.

For the "Best Collaboration" award, Gaga made yet another outfit change, in a bright green cropped blouse and ball skirt by Christopher John Rogers from his Fall 2020 collection, a face mask with horns by couture designer Lance Victor Moore, and a statement necklace by House of Emmanuele.

Joined by Grande, the "Rain on Me" duo performed their hit single, along with additional Chromatica performances from Gaga herself. Both of the singers made sure to maintain social distancing by wearing masks alongside their (also mask-adorned) backup dancers.

It seems like Gaga is sweeping the MTV VMAs this year, as she accepted her third award of the night for "Artist of the Year." She arrived on stage for another speech in a silver sequined catsuit and white fur coat from Valentino's Fall 2020 couture collection with a matching mask by MaisonMet and platform heels from Pleasers.

Bella Hadid presented the first-ever "Tricon" award to Lady Gaga, celebrating her longtime career in music, television and film. She took the stage in the same Valentino catsuit, MaisonMet mask, and Pleasers heels as her last award, but swapped her fur coat with a sweeping silver jacket by Candice Cuoco, bra and choker by metal costume specialist Manuel Albarran, and a silver "face armor" head piece from Lance Victor Moore. "I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask," she said at the end of her acceptance speech. "It's a sign of respect."

See more of Lady Gaga's outfits from the 2020 MTV VMAs, below.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images