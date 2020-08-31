This year, the VMAs are hosted by Keke Palmer with Lady Gaga serving as the de facto artist in residence. Appearing several times to collect awards and perform songs from her latest dance album, Chromatica, Gaga and Ariana Grande also took to the stage to perform their hit collab, "Rain On Me." While Ari rocked pure rave wear, Gaga stepped it up a notch an LED light-up mask. Watch below for video of the performance, the message of which was all love, peace and masking up: