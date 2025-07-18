Lorde Summer Continues With A Brand-New Track

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Mind Loaded” by Blood Orange feat. Caroline Polachek, Lorde, Mustafa Lorde singing “Everything means nothing to me” like Elliott Smith wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card, but her part is gorgeous, as is the rest of this wonderfully Baroque arrangement. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Perfectly” by FKA Twigs If twigs is a perfectionist, then the line “And when I’m done, they’ll say I did it perfectly” is basically the thesis statement of the greater FKA twigs project. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“Mannequin Love (Starring The Flints) (The Dare Remix)” by Justice We’re one step closer to a collaborative track between Justice and The Dare, but for now, this will more than do to blast on an early-morning coffee walk to get my steps in. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Here Comes The Killer” by The Last Dinner Party When I press play on this track, I instantly feel like I’m being chased around a haunted mansion. The Last Dinner Party knew to wait until October to drop their new album, because this is going to hit extra hard around Halloween. — Giandurco

“Donuts” by Jessie Murph feat. Gucci Mane On Sex Hysteria (great name), Murph tries on genres like wigs and somehow pulls them all off. This one is just pure, silly fun. — Peng

“Última Noche” by Bad Gyal & Ozuna A sexy, groovy reggaeton track built for late nights and warm weather. It’s smooth, dance-y, and made to stay on repeat. — Zeena Imam, intern

“My Type” by Sudan Archives Maybe the funnest song I’ve heard all year, and pretty much exactly what you’d expect from the lead single of an album called The BPM. — Giandurco

“Oranges” by Alex G Alex knows his riff zone is capturing that post-beach-day ennui-slash-euphoria with barebones acoustic guitar and tambourine, and this song is the perfect encapsulation of that feeling. — LeBlanc