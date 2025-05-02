FKA Twigs & The Downtown Scene Take Over New York’s Wildest Clubstaurant

We try not to be too jaded in this industry, but after every possible brand collaboration and store opening, it’s hard not to feel a certain edge. That’s why this week was refreshing, with genuinely exciting party lineups and synergies not often experienced — and the telltale sign of a good party, which is leaving surprised at how much fun it was (and how little you looked at your phone). While we were schmoozing and indulging in guacamole and various other bites, the photographers were doing the work of grabbing our favorites in photos we’ve rounded up for your viewing pleasure below.

Gitano Glitters By The River

The infamous beach clubstaurant has found a new home in Pier 17, and James Gardner brought out the girls and gays to properly throw down. A dinner (with actually excellent food, get the duck huarache) was followed by a performance from FKA Twigs, then late-night bumping and dancing across the extensive space with OG New York club gals like Dianne Brill, Raul Lopez, Chloë Sevigny, and the Countess, fedora and all.

FKA Twigs, Chloë Sevigny Matteo Prandoni/BFA
Connie Fleming, Dianne Brill, Jack James Matteo Prandoni/BFA
Yara Moore, Raul Lopez Matteo Prandoni/BFA
LuAnn de Lesseps, James Gardner, Melissa Perlman Matteo Prandoni/BFA

Prada Settles Into Their New Home

The brand’s new menswear store on 5th Avenue got the red-carpet treatment last night with a cocktail and swanky afterparty a stone’s throw away at the Aman Jazz Club. The girls (Hunter Schafer, Paloma Elsesser, Kelsey Asbille) and the guys (Benedict Cumberbatch, Benito Skinner, Christopher Briney) stopped in for some photos in front of the sky-blue backdrop, and we’re still thinking about Hunter’s pink bowling bag.

Hunter Schafer, Kelsey Asbille Courtesy of Prada
Benito Skinner Courtesy of Prada
Molly Gordon Courtesy of Prada
Paloma Elsesser Courtesy of Prada

David Yurman Does It Big It In The 305

Before the Met Gala brings everyone back up the East Coast, Miami has some parties and people to show for it. Everyone is capitalizing on the F1 craze, and David Yurman took the chance to open their new Design District store by bringing out the likes of the super-hot Eiza González, Iris Law, and Isabela Merced, who all braved the Miami wind to see the new space.

Eiza González Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Iris Law Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Isabela Merced Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cult100 Shuts Down Another Museum

A few blocks up from the Met, the Guggenheim was turned into the venue of choice for Cultured’s Cult100 party, where they celebrated their honorees with a DJ set from Julia Fox, endless margaritas (most of the performers opted for the event’s official thirst-quencher, Fiji Water), plus special performances (ranging from readings to standup) from Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Fineman, Laufey, and Walton Goggins.