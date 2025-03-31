Jennie and Tyla’s photo op and the weather in New York City might’ve overrun your feed this weekend, but there was another major event you might not have seen yet: the opening of a new retail experience that brought out A$AP Rocky, Omar Apollo, and more movers and shakers.

At a VIP preview on March 28, the Los Angeles-based digital platform Basic.Space threw open the doors to Design.Space, which merges a department store “with the elevated sensibility of an art and design fair,” according to a news release. The vibe, as deduced from the following Cobrasnake images published exclusively NYLON: rare Birkins displayed atop a USM Haller credenza; a well-heeled crowd taking in the sights and sounds, courtesy of DJ Kirou Kirou; and a tongue-in-cheek installation featuring cardboard cutouts of Gabbriette and Alex Consani.

But you’ll just have to see for yourself — click in for some good celebrity- and Y2Chaotic-style-spotting ahead.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky

Courtney Trop

Analuisa Corrigan

Breanna Box

Olivia Lopez