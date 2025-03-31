Nylon Nights
A$AP Rocky, Rare Birkins, & Y2Chaotic Style: This Party Had Everything
Documented by Cobrasnake in photos seen exclusively on NYLON.
Jennie and Tyla’s photo op and the weather in New York City might’ve overrun your feed this weekend, but there was another major event you might not have seen yet: the opening of a new retail experience that brought out A$AP Rocky, Omar Apollo, and more movers and shakers.
At a VIP preview on March 28, the Los Angeles-based digital platform Basic.Space threw open the doors to Design.Space, which merges a department store “with the elevated sensibility of an art and design fair,” according to a news release. The vibe, as deduced from the following Cobrasnake images published exclusively NYLON: rare Birkins displayed atop a USM Haller credenza; a well-heeled crowd taking in the sights and sounds, courtesy of DJ Kirou Kirou; and a tongue-in-cheek installation featuring cardboard cutouts of Gabbriette and Alex Consani.
But you’ll just have to see for yourself — click in for some good celebrity- and Y2Chaotic-style-spotting ahead.